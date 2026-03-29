The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Price In 1991 Has Fans Wanting To Time-Travel

The Filet-O-Fish is the unsung hero of the McDonald's menu. Featuring a battered, fried fish fillet made from Alaska pollock, a half-slice of American cheese, and tangy tartar sauce sandwiched between a soft, steamed bun, it's currently the only fish-based item available on the menu. Today, a Filet-O-Fish will typically cost you around $5, depending on where you buy it. For longtime fans, however, that's a far cry from 1991, when the same sandwich would set you back just $1.29.

The history of the Filet-O-Fish begins in 1962, when ownership of the Golden Arches was transferred to Ray Kroc following his infamous betrayal of the McDonald brothers. It was created to fill a gap in the market left by predominantly Catholic customers who abstained from meat during Lent (and on Fridays). Initially, Kroc proposed the Hula Burger, which consisted of a slice of pineapple topped with cheese. To determine which product would perform better, a sales competition was held in 1962. The Filet-O-Fish overwhelmingly outperformed the Hula Burger and was subsequently added to the national menu in 1965. Back then, it would only set you back $0.29!

For Filet-O-Fish fans on a budget, there are still ways you can get more bang for your buck. For those with the app, there are many promotions available. One promo offered a Filet-O-Fish for just $2.50, which isn't too far off from the 1991 price. Also, in some locations, the Filet-O-Fish is available as part of the Extra Value Meal, where you can get two Filet-O-Fish for just $6. So always keep your eye out for these kinds of deals.