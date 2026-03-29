The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Price In 1991 Has Fans Wanting To Time-Travel
The Filet-O-Fish is the unsung hero of the McDonald's menu. Featuring a battered, fried fish fillet made from Alaska pollock, a half-slice of American cheese, and tangy tartar sauce sandwiched between a soft, steamed bun, it's currently the only fish-based item available on the menu. Today, a Filet-O-Fish will typically cost you around $5, depending on where you buy it. For longtime fans, however, that's a far cry from 1991, when the same sandwich would set you back just $1.29.
The history of the Filet-O-Fish begins in 1962, when ownership of the Golden Arches was transferred to Ray Kroc following his infamous betrayal of the McDonald brothers. It was created to fill a gap in the market left by predominantly Catholic customers who abstained from meat during Lent (and on Fridays). Initially, Kroc proposed the Hula Burger, which consisted of a slice of pineapple topped with cheese. To determine which product would perform better, a sales competition was held in 1962. The Filet-O-Fish overwhelmingly outperformed the Hula Burger and was subsequently added to the national menu in 1965. Back then, it would only set you back $0.29!
For Filet-O-Fish fans on a budget, there are still ways you can get more bang for your buck. For those with the app, there are many promotions available. One promo offered a Filet-O-Fish for just $2.50, which isn't too far off from the 1991 price. Also, in some locations, the Filet-O-Fish is available as part of the Extra Value Meal, where you can get two Filet-O-Fish for just $6. So always keep your eye out for these kinds of deals.
Has the Filet-O-Fish shrunk in size?
The sharp change in price of the Filet-O-Fish hasn't gone unnoticed. On Reddit, a self-identified worker complained that, with Lent approaching, many customers have started to complain about the price of the Filet-O-Fish. For context, the Easter period sees a big spike in sales for the sandwich from Catholics abstaining from meat. On top of that, several eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the sandwich appears to have shrunk in size despite price hikes. However, on several occasions, McDonald's has disputed any size changes. But if these claims were true, it would be a textbook case of shrinkflation.
Although shrinkflation is a possible cause for the perceived change in size, it could also be attributed to the change in fish used in the sandwich. In 2013, McDonald's U.S. swapped out the traditional Atlantic cod for MSC (Marine Stewardship Council)-certified Alaskan pollock. The official reasoning for the switch was that the latter is much more sustainable thanks to its relative abundance – but a little digging also revealed that it's significantly cheaper to source.
There are also other notable differences between cod and pollock. For starters, cod is known to be slightly more premium, with a flakier, firmer texture, whereas pollock is softer and more delicate. This could explain why fans have noticed a change in size, as pollock doesn't hold its shape as much as cod — it loses moisture more rapidly, and thus may shrink. When fried, McDonald's might be using the exact same size of filet as before, but it simply didn't account for the increased shrinkage of the Alaskan pollock. While this might be frustrating to fans, there are several tricks to tactically order a bigger Filet-O-Fish.