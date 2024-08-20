How To Make Tartar Sauce With Just 3 Ingredients

There's nothing quite like tartar sauce when you want to elevate the flavor of any crispy, flaky fried seafood. From a formidable fried catfish to the light, breaded cod in a beer-battered fish and chips, tartar sauce and fried seafood go together like pork satay and peanut dipping sauce. Whether you're beer battering a fish filet, frying it delicately, and hand-cutting some fries to go with it yourself or simply ordering your favorite delivery, creating your own tartar sauce is a fast and delicious way to level up your meal.

No matter if you're in a time crunch, haven't been able to go to the store, or simply enjoy the thrill of creating your own sauce, tartar sauce is not as daunting as it may seem. In fact, all that's really needed to create an excellent dip is mayonnaise, pickle relish, and lemon. Other items can be added for extra flourish, but as long as you have these three ingredients somewhere in the pantry, you'll be in excellent shape to create this sauce.