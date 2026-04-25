Never Throw Out Your Containers From Costco. Here's 8 Ways To Reuse Them

A plaything doesn't have to come from the toy store. Once you've shaken all the cheese out, that 24-ounce Kraft Parmesan Cheese container from Costco is ready for the playroom.

Wash and dry the container, then put your imagination to work. With no alterations, other than removing the label, the shaker is ready to sharpen fine motor skills. Straws, colorful pom pom balls, and pipe cleaners are just the right size for feeding into the holes of the lid. A child can fill it up and dump it out as many times as they want. When playtime is over, the canister becomes the storage container for the items themselves. You can also store writing instruments such as crayons or chalk in the tall canisters.

Another idea would be to make a musical shaker by filling the canister with dry beans or beads. To avoid potential choking hazards, screw the lid on tightly and tape it closed. This will keep the beans/beads inside the canister and out of reach of small hands and mouths. Children should be monitored while playing with the homemade shaker.

The shaker can also be upcycled into a paint brush cleaning station. This requires removing the lid flaps, leaving the holes exposed. Put water in the bottom of the container, screw the lid on, then place used paint brushes, brush side down, through the holes and swish clean in the water.