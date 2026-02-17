9 Clever Uses For Leftover Plastic Fruit Containers
It's no secret: Single-use plastics are a total bummer for the planet. Unfortunately, though, despite our best individual efforts, it's basically impossible to completely avoid purchasing and, of course, eventually tossing single-use plastic containers in the trash — where they are destined to become another piece of endless trash mounds in our landfills. Ugh. A great example of this can be seen with those plastic containers that fruits and berries come in. Listen, we're not going to stop buying fruit. That's not even a slight possibility. No need to fret, though. There are a handful of ways to reuse plastic fruit containers that are sure to make your eco-conscious heart happy, at least for a short while.
To track down the most clever uses for leftover plastic fruit containers, we tapped into the Reddit hive mind and saw what people were saying on a zero-waste thread. As expected, the responses did not disappoint, and we can back up several of them with our personal experiences as well. So, without further ado, let's get to it so you can stop tossing your plastic fruit container straight into the trash and breathe a little bit of extra life into them before they eventually find themselves in a landfill. It's a small win, but it'll be a win for both the planet and us all the same.
Use them to package to-go snacks and lunches
One of the best, easiest ways to give your leftover plastic fruit containers one more shot before tossing them in the trash is to use them as to-go boxes for snacks and lunches. After all, they already come with food in them, so they're perfect for holding consumables again. Generally, plastic fruit containers are pretty restricted in size, so taking them to-go is exceptionally convenient as well. Plus, the majority of them have clamshell lids, so it'll keep all your favorite snacks and small lunch foods fully contained. Well, maybe not juicy or saucy ones since most plastic fruit containers have vents, but you get the idea.
Everything from sandwiches and chips to pretzels and chili cornbread cups are perfectly sized to go straight into a plastic fruit container, with little to no extra wrapping or preparation needed. If you're worried about crumbs, you can also line your container with parchment paper (or whatever works for you). Then, you can easily put them in an insulated bag to keep the contents cold for lunch in the afternoon. Or, when it comes to snacks, simply put your container on the seat next to you while you're driving and munch wherever you roam.
Fill them with leftovers
Similar to using plastic fruit containers for to-go snacks and lunches, but not quite the same, you can also fill up these handy little plastic boxes with leftovers. Again, due to the vents and drainage holes in most plastic fruit containers, you won't want to put saucy or soupy food items in them. However, for everything else, they work great. Thanks to their clear nature, using them as leftover containers also makes it easy to see what is inside with a quick glance. Translation: Your leftovers won't get overlooked the next time you open up your fridge seeking something to munch on.
Leftovers are great and all, but even in plastic fruit containers, they have a fairly short lifespan once they go into the fridge. With this in mind, it's best to follow the 2-2-2 leftover rule. It sounds fancy, but it couldn't be easier. For starters, leave hot leftover food to sit at room temperature for two hours before tossing it into the fridge, in a handy plastic fruit container, of course. Additionally, the rules state that your leftovers will be safe for consumption in the fridge for up to two days. The final two is a guideline for the freezer — leave leftovers there for up to two months. Keep in mind, however, that plastic fruit containers aren't fully sealed, so using them for freezer storage isn't the best idea. Regardless, your little plastic fruit containers full of leftovers will be all set for two days.
Gift baked goods and more
If you've got a stockpile of leftover plastic fruit containers and you don't have any leftovers or snacks to store in them, you can also gift them to your friends and family with baked goods inside. Whether you are a baking pro who wants to flex their skills or simply buy bulk baked goods from somewhere like Costco, plastic fruit containers are here for the win when you want to share with friends.
Most plastic fruit containers are the ideal size for holding baked goods like muffins, a slice of cake, or even a croissant or two. However, if you find yourself with a bunch of extra ones on the smaller side, maybe they came with blueberries or raspberries in them; all is not lost. Cookies and sliced brownies will likely still fit inside, no problem.
Smaller candies or anything you might dip in chocolate such as potato chips, Swedish fish, balls of peanut butter (aka Buckeyes) will also fill up a smaller plastic fruit container in expert fashion. Using them sure beats buying a bunch of paper goods like boxes that will undoubtedly go straight into the trash as well. Who knows: After gifting baked goods in this manner, it might even inspire your friends to start reusing their leftover plastic fruit containers as well. Winning!
Meal prep by portioning out various ingredients
Anyone with a busy schedule knows meal prep is the key to making light work of mealtimes throughout the week. It allows you to have all your ingredients ready at a moment's notice, and they are all perfectly portioned — saving you tons of time. Meal prep is also ideal for anyone looking to be extra diligent about their caloric intake or striving to achieve a health-conscious diet. Regardless of why meal prep speaks to you, though, you have to store your carefully portioned and prepped ingredients and dishes somehow. Thankfully, this is another time when plastic fruit containers are a fantastic option for storage purposes.
Once you have spent time chopping, dicing, and prepping ingredients or dishes for the upcoming week's meal prep, all you have to do to take advantage of this handy hack is toss them into a plastic fruit container, put them into the fridge, and consider your work done. They'll be ready and waiting for you whenever you need them in a flash. Plus, their square shape helps keep your fridge neat and organized.
Use them as small serving dishes for a party spread
Potluck gatherings and parties of all kinds always call for a wonderful spread of various foods. While that's a given, what you put all of the dishes in is not, especially if you are going to a friend's place for the event. With this in mind, if you want to make things extra simple on yourself, bring your dish of choice along with you in a plastic fruit container. Not only is it great for transport (thanks to its closable lid), it can simply be thrown into the garbage or recycling when the party comes to a close.
Even if the party is in your home, serving up all of your dishes in plastic fruit containers makes cleaning up at the end of the night super easy and convenient. If there are leftovers, close the lid and put them in the fridge. If not, wash them for another use if they still have some life left in them. You also have the option of tossing them out, because who truly wants to spend an inordinate amount of time washing dishes? Plastic fruit containers may not get the "oohs" and "ahs" you'd typically get from fancy serving platters and such, but they might just earn you some points with your eco-conscious friends or anyone who values convenience over aesthetic. Sign us up.
Organize your kitchen utensil drawers
In addition to storing and serving foods of all kinds in leftover plastic fruit containers, these handy little vented boxes are also perfect for organizing your kitchen, specifically drawers full of utensils. Smaller utensils like measuring cups and spoons, can openers, pour spouts, bottle stoppers, and more are perfectly sized for plastic fruit containers, so they make great organizational tools for them. Plus, one of Martha Stewart's top tips for an organized kitchen calls for using bins inside drawers to keep utensils tidy, and if the queen of hosting says it works exceptionally well, who are we to argue?
Before you dump out all of your kitchen utensils and fill them with odds and ends, make sure they are short enough that they won't impede the opening and closing of your drawers. In fact, it may be best to line the drawers you aim to organize with the plastic fruit containers first, and then fill them with everything you took out to guarantee you get a proper fit.
Don't forget your junk drawer, either. Admit it, most of us have one, and it's almost never organized. However, when you line your kitchen junk drawer with plastic fruit containers, it makes it virtually impossible not to keep things somewhat tidy in there. No promises — it is a junk drawer after all — but a bit of separation is always a good idea regarding organization.
Take plastic fruit containers with you to a U-pick farm
U-pick produce farms are wonderful for so many reasons, but they only get better when you bring along your own plastic fruit containers to refill. Not only do U-pick farms enable you to get the best, freshest produce around, but they make a fun event out of it. It sure beats stocking up on fruit and veggies at the grocery store, right? While U-pick farms may not be your go-to choice for produce every single time, there is no denying they have a high potential for fun and also guarantee you only get the best of the freshest produce.
No matter why you love a good U-pick farm, you'll need something to put all of your produce into once you pick it off the vines, trees, or shrubs. Most U-pick farms have containers you can, at the very least, carry around with you while you gather your surplus of fruits and veggies, but you won't need them if you bring along your leftover plastic fruit containers to use instead. Something tells us the farmer running the show will more than approve of your willingness and enthusiasm for reusing containers as well. So, if you want a coveted nod of approval from them, look no further than the plastic fruit containers you've been stockpiling at home. Consider it done.
Propagate seedlings for herbs and more
Another fantastic way to repurpose leftover plastic fruit containers that does not involve food — at least not directly — is to use them as pots for seeds or seedlings. Thanks to the vents, they already have a built-in drainage system that ensures your tiny plants don't get waterlogged. They are also the ideal size for creating a little herb garden for your kitchen. Nice!
Gardening can be somewhat intimidating for anyone who hasn't done it before, even if it's on a small scale, like a kitchen herb garden. Don't let that discourage you, though. Once you have plastic fruit containers to repurpose, you're already a major step ahead in the game. Plus, there are plenty of herbs that are great for beginner gardeners to try out their green thumb. For example, mint is one such beginner plant that almost anyone can grow with ease. It's inexpensive, hardy, and grows similar to a weed, so it's pretty hard to mess up. Once you master it, venturing out into other herbs is sure to feel less intimidating.
You can also make little water buckets to ensure your plants get all the sustenance they need without daily upkeep and close monitoring. Even if you don't take it that far on your first attempt, plastic fruit containers are a gardener's friend, and you'd be wise to repurpose them for seedlings in your own home.
Gift them to a produce vendor at a farmers market
It may seem like farmers markets are a free-for-all overrun with a frenzy of people no matter what city you're in, but that doesn't mean you should just join the fray and add to the confusion. In fact, there is a bit of etiquette that will take you far at produce stands and farmers markets. The most obvious tip is to use cash instead of credit cards, but most of us already know that.
Still, there's a cool tip you probably have never thought of or heard before: Bringing along used plastic fruit containers and gifting them to your favorite produce vendor. Whether they decide to refill them with produce or repurpose them for seedlings back on their farms, a savvy farmer likely won't turn them down. After all, free supplies are free supplies — and everyone loves a good hook-up.
Who knows? If you are lucky, they might even give you some of their tasty fruits and veggies in return. That would just be a bonus, though. What's important is that the plastic fruit containers get another shot at being useful before their time to sit in a landfill for the foreseeable future eventually comes. If you decide to go this route, just make sure to quickly wash and rinse out the containers before gifting them so you aren't creating extra work for whoever's on the receiving end.