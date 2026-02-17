9 Clever Uses For Leftover Plastic Fruit Containers

It's no secret: Single-use plastics are a total bummer for the planet. Unfortunately, though, despite our best individual efforts, it's basically impossible to completely avoid purchasing and, of course, eventually tossing single-use plastic containers in the trash — where they are destined to become another piece of endless trash mounds in our landfills. Ugh. A great example of this can be seen with those plastic containers that fruits and berries come in. Listen, we're not going to stop buying fruit. That's not even a slight possibility. No need to fret, though. There are a handful of ways to reuse plastic fruit containers that are sure to make your eco-conscious heart happy, at least for a short while.

To track down the most clever uses for leftover plastic fruit containers, we tapped into the Reddit hive mind and saw what people were saying on a zero-waste thread. As expected, the responses did not disappoint, and we can back up several of them with our personal experiences as well. So, without further ado, let's get to it so you can stop tossing your plastic fruit container straight into the trash and breathe a little bit of extra life into them before they eventually find themselves in a landfill. It's a small win, but it'll be a win for both the planet and us all the same.