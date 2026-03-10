What's New At Costco: March 2026 Edition
Costco is our go-to destination for bulk-buys, and between its mysteriously-supplied Kirkland-exclusive range and ever-changing lineup of seasonal finds, it's got all bases of the kitchen covered — from delicious produce, cleaning supplies, and practical storage solutions. Alongside several big changes happening in 2026, countless new items hit its shelves every month, and March 2026 is already shaping up to be an exciting one for shoppers. As winter finally gives way to spring, there's no better time to spruce up the kitchen and give it the refresh it deserves.
With Easter fast approaching in early April, Costco is already giving its shoppers a head start with an impressive selection of Easter-themed hampers and gifts for anyone looking to get their holiday shopping sorted early. Similarly, if you're looking to tackle the dust, grime, and clutter that tends to build up over the winter months, Costco has plenty of new and helpful cleaning products on offer, along with clever storage organizers that can make your annual spring clean that much easier. Beyond these seasonal buys, you'll also find plenty of year-round staples, whether you're splurging on a brand-new pan that'll last for years or stocking up on protein shakes for anyone still going strong with their New Year's fitness resolution.
One of the perks of a Costco membership is being able to walk into any warehouse and purchase these items in person. Fortunately, for the non-members, Costco's online store is open to everyone, though a select range of products, bakery items, and access to the famous food court still remains member-exclusive.
Treat the whole family this spring with the Easter Sweets Gift Basket
Packed with festive favorites like caramel popcorn, fruit jellies, chocolate cookie thins, Peeps chicks, and even smoothie freeze bars, the Easter Sweets Gift Basket delivers a little something for every sweet tooth for $54.99. Everything comes neatly arranged in an adorable basket, which is also perfect for egg hunts.
Boost you gains with the Premier Protein's Shakes
Hitting your daily protein goals has never been easier, or more delicious, than with the Premier 30g Protein PLUS Energy and Immune Support Lemon Bar Shakes for $28.99. With 18-ready-to-drink shakes, each packed with 30 grams of protein in an indulgent lemon bar flavor, these shakes prove that hitting your protein targets doesn't have to be boring.
Stay hydrated with the Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier
Your hydration needs are covered with the 30-pack Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, which comes in a delicious Mango Pineapple flavor for just $24.99. Each stick is packed with electrolytes and eight essential vitamins and nutrients, turning plain water into a tropical hydration powerhouse. These bad boys are perfect for the gym, a leisurely stroll, or even nursing a hangover — no judgment here.
Welcome spring to your kitchen with this faux tulip arrangement
Tulips are the ultimate spring flower, and you can welcome the season with the Faux 20-inch Tulip Arrangement for $49.99. It looks remarkably realistic, and the jar even features faux water. While real tulips typically last just a week, this beautiful set will allow you to enjoy spring vibes all year round.
Your cleaning needs are covered with the Terry Kitchen Towels
If you want to bring both style and functionality to your kitchen, check out the Terry Kitchen Towels for $19.99. This set includes eight 100% cotton towels, ranging from simple solid colors to charming floral patterns, so there's something to match every taste.
Transform your garden with this raspberry shortcake shrub
With spring just around the corner, there's no better time to get your garden growing. Raspberry enthusiasts will love the Alder & Oak Raspberry Shortcake Shrub for $89.99. Plant it in your garden or a balcony pot, and with the right weather, it'll flourish into a fruitful, thornless bush. You can snack on the vanilla-infused berries straight from the branch, cook them into jam, or use them in fresh, homemade pies.
Feel good with the Grüns Green Gummies
The Gruns Adult Green Gummies have all your nutritional bases covered. Designed to support gut, immune, and bone health, this 35-pack for $44.99 contains no artificial colors or flavors, making it a convenient and tasty addition to your daily routine.
Upgrade your pantry with pistacho kernels
Add a crunchy bite to your dishes with the Yupik Organic Pistachio Kernels. Featuring two packs at a whopping 2.2 pounds, it will have your baking, salad, and snacking needs covered for months. At $89.99, this bulk bag is a pantry must-have for any pistachio lover.
Keep your kitchen clutter free with these storage bins
The $34.99 Seville Classics Acacia Storage Bin Set brings both style and organization to your space. Crafted with beautiful acacia wood, this five-box set provides a dedicated space to store your spices, cleaning supplies, and miscellaneous bits to keep your kitchen looking and feeling organized.
Elevate your stir-frys with this ceramic wok
Cook like a pro with the Henckels Paradigm Ceramic 12-inch Work with Lid. For $79.99, this sleek, non-stick wok combines a stainless steel body with a ceramic non-stick coating that makes cooking, stir-frying, sauteing, and one-pan meals a breeze, with an included lid that lets you steam or simmer with ease. It's compatible with all stovetops and is also oven-safe.
Add rustic charm to your kitchen with these stoneware berry baskets
Washing and serving your berries has never been easier with the over&back 3-Piece Multipurpose Berry Baskets for $19.99. These stylish stoneware baskets come in white or green, making them as attractive on your countertop as they are practical in the kitchen. Beyond rinsing fruit, they can also double as a clever storage solution.
Upgrade your sandwiches with avocado oil mayo
Add a creamy, flavorful boost to your meals with the $21.99 Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Classic Mayo. Setting itself apart by using 100% avocado oil, it offers a smooth addition to your sandwiches, dips, or salad dressings. With its large 32-ounce jars, this two-pack is perfect for stocking up on a pantry essential.
Hit up the bakery for these twice-baked croissants
Costco's bakery is packed with crowd-pleasers, and the new twice-baked chocolate-filled croissants are quickly becoming a fan-favorite. A six-pack is priced at $9.99, and has already won over shoppers looking for an indulgent treat. The only catch? They're available exclusively to Costco members.
Satisfy a craving with the double chocolate mint sundae
Costco's famous food court is always rolling out new bangers, and for just $2.99, the new double chocolate mind sundae is set to satisfy any serious sweet tooth.
Lindt's Easter assortment is perfect for sharing
Few chocolate brands beat Lindt, and their treats are practically made for Easter. With 51 pieces of its most delicious chocolates, including the classic gold-wrapped bunnies, the $20.42 Lindor Easter Share Milk Chocolate Variety Pack is sure to get you in the Easter mood.