What's New At Costco: March 2026 Edition

Costco is our go-to destination for bulk-buys, and between its mysteriously-supplied Kirkland-exclusive range and ever-changing lineup of seasonal finds, it's got all bases of the kitchen covered — from delicious produce, cleaning supplies, and practical storage solutions. Alongside several big changes happening in 2026, countless new items hit its shelves every month, and March 2026 is already shaping up to be an exciting one for shoppers. As winter finally gives way to spring, there's no better time to spruce up the kitchen and give it the refresh it deserves.

With Easter fast approaching in early April, Costco is already giving its shoppers a head start with an impressive selection of Easter-themed hampers and gifts for anyone looking to get their holiday shopping sorted early. Similarly, if you're looking to tackle the dust, grime, and clutter that tends to build up over the winter months, Costco has plenty of new and helpful cleaning products on offer, along with clever storage organizers that can make your annual spring clean that much easier. Beyond these seasonal buys, you'll also find plenty of year-round staples, whether you're splurging on a brand-new pan that'll last for years or stocking up on protein shakes for anyone still going strong with their New Year's fitness resolution.

One of the perks of a Costco membership is being able to walk into any warehouse and purchase these items in person. Fortunately, for the non-members, Costco's online store is open to everyone, though a select range of products, bakery items, and access to the famous food court still remains member-exclusive.