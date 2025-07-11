The Bucket Trick To Grow Hassle-Free Cucumbers In Your Garden

Cucumbers — technically the berries of the cucumber vine — are the quintessentially cool star in many refreshing, summery dishes like cucumber umeboshi salad with cashew crunch or spicy scallop tartare in cucumber cups.

Sure, you can buy cucumbers at the grocery store — especially if you have a handy cheat sheet on them — but it's also simple to grow them yourself in a five-gallon plastic bucket from a home improvement store. Drill some holes in the bottom for drainage, fill it with potting mix, and add some compost or organic fertilizer. Wait until one or two weeks after the last spring frost, and then buy one cucumber plant, which is actually separate seedlings in one container that you should split up, and plant them in the bucket. Cucumber plants need air flow, so be sure not to crowd the plants. You can fit about three plants in a five-gallon bucket, spacing them out evenly.

Find something the plant can climb on; you can buy a cucumber trellis or use anything sturdy that the vines can cling to. You can even use bamboo poles to create a space for the plants to grow vertically if you have some twine for tying handy.

Place the bucket in full sun outside, fertilize the plants, water the soil every few days, and voilà! You should have cucumbers within a couple of months.