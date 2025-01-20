How San Francisco's Dutch Crunch Bread Became A Sandwich Icon

Dutch crunch bread, with its signature crackled crust and soft, airy interior, is a well-loved staple of San Francisco's food scene. Often referred to as tijgerbrood (tiger bread) in the Netherlands — hence the name Dutch crunch — its origins may be debated, but its rise to Golden Gate stardom tells a story of local creativity and the perfect pairing of bread and filling.

One of the first bakeries credited with popularizing Dutch crunch was Galli's Sanitary Bakery, a local institution. Initially, it made Dutch crunch as small dinner rolls. However, the bread's transformation into a sandwich staple can be attributed to a fortuitous collaboration. Jim DeAngelis, owner of the nearby sandwich shop Darby Dan's, sought a special bread to elevate his sandwiches. He approached Galli's, which eventually expanded its rolls into larger loaves, and just like that, the Dutch crunch sandwich was born.

The crust of a Dutch crunch loaf is not your typical bread crust — it's an experience. The secret to its crackled surface lies in a special topping: a paste made from rice flour, sugar, oil, yeast, and water, applied to the dough before baking. As the bread bakes, the topping hardens slightly, creating the distinctive crackled surface. The rice flour, being gluten-free and rich in starch, is the key ingredient, reacting with the sugar and heat to form that much-loved crunch.