Adding This Condiment To An Italian Sub Might Earn You A Side-Eye
It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a human being in possession of an opinion, must be in want of a stranger to argue with about food on the internet. Seriously, though — the list of culinary controversies goes on and on. Netizens have fierce disagreements about the best way to peel a banana, the legality of a burrito being called a sandwich, and, naturally, whether it's okay to eat an Italian sub with mayo.
Of course, the answer is yes — you can smear the condiment on your bread much in the same way you can sprinkle M&Ms all over your pizza à la "The Princess Diaries," because you are the sovereign ruler of your own taste buds (for better or for worse). That said, you might get some side-eyes for doing it. Traditionally, an Italian sub comprises — you guessed it — an Italian-style loaf, layers of cured meats like salami and capicola, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, onions, and a zingy dressing of olive oil, red wine vinegar, and dried oregano. However, the ubiquitous condiment that is mayo is enjoyed on classics such as the turkey club and BLT. For some, including a squirt or two of the egg-based emulsion feels only natural.
The internet is split on this subject, with some stating that the Italian sub lends itself to both mayo and the custom oil and vinegar, while others adamantly defend their anti- or pro-mayo stances. "[You] just ruined my day," one Reddit user bemoaned at the mere idea of including the condiment. Alas, it appears a consensus on this one is simply not on the menu.
Customs, not just cravings, likely drive our sandwich choices
While this debate ultimately comes down to personal taste, it's possible that some folks' so-called purist stances on the Italian sub are actually shaped by where they first encountered the sandwich. After all, regional traditions across the U.S. vary widely, and the way a deli prepares this classic can depend heavily on local history and immigrant influence.
The sandwich itself is widely believed to have originated in the early 20th century among Italian American communities in the Northeast, particularly in cities like Philadelphia and parts of Maine. In Philly, the hoagie became the defining version, and was typically dressed with olive oil, vinegar, oregano, salt, and pepper — no mayo to be found.
However, as the sandwich spread beyond those original Italian-American enclaves, deli culture adapted it to broader American tastes. In many parts of the country, sandwich shops such as Subway, Jersey Mike's, and Firehouse Subs began offering mayonnaise as a standard option alongside oil and vinegar. In fact, in some cases, Italians are served with the controversial creamy condiment by default; take Jimmy John's, for example, which offers its Italian Night Club with oil, vinegar, and Hellmann's mayo. For diners who grew up with such versions, mayo probably feels like a natural addition rather than a deviation from tradition — which at least partially helps explain why opinions on the subject might be so divided. And as for whether cereal qualifies as a soup? We'll leave that battle for another day.