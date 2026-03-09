Adding This Condiment To An Italian Sub Might Earn You A Side-Eye

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a human being in possession of an opinion, must be in want of a stranger to argue with about food on the internet. Seriously, though — the list of culinary controversies goes on and on. Netizens have fierce disagreements about the best way to peel a banana, the legality of a burrito being called a sandwich, and, naturally, whether it's okay to eat an Italian sub with mayo.

Of course, the answer is yes — you can smear the condiment on your bread much in the same way you can sprinkle M&Ms all over your pizza à la "The Princess Diaries," because you are the sovereign ruler of your own taste buds (for better or for worse). That said, you might get some side-eyes for doing it. Traditionally, an Italian sub comprises — you guessed it — an Italian-style loaf, layers of cured meats like salami and capicola, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, onions, and a zingy dressing of olive oil, red wine vinegar, and dried oregano. However, the ubiquitous condiment that is mayo is enjoyed on classics such as the turkey club and BLT. For some, including a squirt or two of the egg-based emulsion feels only natural.

The internet is split on this subject, with some stating that the Italian sub lends itself to both mayo and the custom oil and vinegar, while others adamantly defend their anti- or pro-mayo stances. "[You] just ruined my day," one Reddit user bemoaned at the mere idea of including the condiment. Alas, it appears a consensus on this one is simply not on the menu.