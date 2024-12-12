The Must-Visit Bronx Spot For Italian Foodies

While comfort food dishes come from around the world, Italian food hits the spot for those who appreciate deep tomato-rich, olive oil-paired flavors. In New York, there is one place to find authentic Italian food and have your culinary needs met: Arthur Avenue, aka the Bronx's Little Italy. With tens of thousands of Italians making their way to the U.S. at the end of the 19th century, establishing community and business became paramount. Arthur Avenue in the vibrant Belmont neighborhood became one of those places. With many businesses still family owned after a century, The Bronx's Little Italy is a testament to legacy weaving and love for tradition and heritage.

The impact of this community catering has become a livelihood for later generations who have kept the intimacy and culture alive in the Bronx. Walking along Arthur Avenue, it is clear why New Yorkers refer to this specific pocket as the real Little Italy. You can find Italian-American household must-haves, plentiful spots to enjoy a strong espresso with beans that are processed, roasted, and brewed differently than regular coffee beans as well as bakeries, delis, eateries, markets, and more. Whether you're in need of the perfect block of mozzarella cheese or a cannoli after-hours, you'll find it somewhere in this proudly Italian corner of the Bronx.