The Must-Visit Bronx Spot For Italian Foodies
While comfort food dishes come from around the world, Italian food hits the spot for those who appreciate deep tomato-rich, olive oil-paired flavors. In New York, there is one place to find authentic Italian food and have your culinary needs met: Arthur Avenue, aka the Bronx's Little Italy. With tens of thousands of Italians making their way to the U.S. at the end of the 19th century, establishing community and business became paramount. Arthur Avenue in the vibrant Belmont neighborhood became one of those places. With many businesses still family owned after a century, The Bronx's Little Italy is a testament to legacy weaving and love for tradition and heritage.
The impact of this community catering has become a livelihood for later generations who have kept the intimacy and culture alive in the Bronx. Walking along Arthur Avenue, it is clear why New Yorkers refer to this specific pocket as the real Little Italy. You can find Italian-American household must-haves, plentiful spots to enjoy a strong espresso with beans that are processed, roasted, and brewed differently than regular coffee beans as well as bakeries, delis, eateries, markets, and more. Whether you're in need of the perfect block of mozzarella cheese or a cannoli after-hours, you'll find it somewhere in this proudly Italian corner of the Bronx.
Italian foodies guide to Arthur Avenue
There are a few places to stop by when you visit Arthur Avenue to experience the culinary richness of this corner of the Bronx. Delillo Pastry Shop, at 610 E. 187th St., is steeped in tradition. The pastry store was founded in 1925 by two brothers from Calabria, Italy. Its menu includes many favorite Italian desserts, from carcagnoli to anginetti to cucidati, along with custom cakes and wedding cakes. The heritage can be felt as you sit down to enjoy a flaky pastry rich in hand-made sweetness.
For a hearty, well-seasoned plate of something aromatic and eye-roll-worthy, make your way to Trattoria Tra Di Noi (which translates to "between us"). At the restaurant at 622 E. 187th St., you'll find classic Italian food (served on red and white checkered table cloths) cooked up to make an impression with robust, plate-cleaning flavors. The restaurant is known for its Roman-style dishes, cheesecake made daily, and its hospitality.
Zero Otto Nove (translating to "089" — the Salerno, Italy, telephone area code that restaurant owner Roberto Paciullo grew up in) is the place for all your mozzarella pizza and pasta cravings. Made according to Sorrento fashion, expect pizzas to come with a super soft base, flat edges, and slightly crisp crust. Located at 2357 Arthur Ave. , this is a great place to see the evolution of Italian-American cuisine in one of the most historically poignant parts of the city.