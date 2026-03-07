The Origin Story Of New York City's Notorious Italian Sub, The Bomb

Go to a sandwich chain like Jersey Mike's or Subway across the U.S., and you can order the same thing you do at your usual location. But you won't find any subs unique to that place like you can at many independent delis across the country. New York City's Sal, Kris & Charlie's Deli has been serving its huge signature sub sandwich — a "hero" in New Yorkese — called The Bomb to its Queens community and others in the know for decades.

Charlie Gordon and his wife, Kris, bought the deli in 1987, renaming it after themselves and a longtime worker named Sal, whom they kept on. One day, also in the '80s, a customer asked Charlie to make a sub for him and told him to use whatever ingredients he wanted. He proceeded to pile on many different cold cuts, cheeses, and toppings. Another customer waiting to order saw this and asked for the same sandwich, sparking the idea of adding what would become The Bomb to the menu. While many old-school sandwiches are no longer popular, The Bomb remains the biggest seller for the cash-only deli, now owned by the Gordons' son, Nick, after his father's 2019 death.

Charlie had always been generous with the cold cuts when he made the sandwiches, Kris said, preparing them how he'd want to eat them (via YouTube). She also said his off-the-cuff stacked sub that inspired The Bomb was additionally influenced by the rolled-up cold cut and cheese slices with a topping inside that Sal would give to customers while they waited in line.