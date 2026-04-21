My 5 Favorite Cheap Eats In Dallas, According To A Local
Dallas is famed for its ritzy dining, where high-profile openings and steep tabs are a prominent pillar of local cuisine. While I'm certainly on board for new chef-driven concepts in the city, most of my fondest food moments occur in less spendy surroundings. Eating on a budget in Dallas doesn't mean chasing deals among a sea of pricey options, but rather knowing where to go for long-established classics.
Especially in recent years, my city has experienced a string of high-profile closures, making the future of even acclaimed restaurants uncertain. In the current era when even fast food drive-thru prices are shocking, I feel comforted that many tried-and-true affordable eateries continue their signature offerings. My favorite spots have stuck around for years, all while showcasing the wide-ranging cuisines available in Dallas. Each time I stop by, I receive a great meal for under $15, of consistently high quality. So whether a childhood favorite or recent discovery, I hope to frequent these diverse dining spots for years to come.
Keller's Hamburgers serves nostalgic American bites
While exciting different smashburger spots constantly pop up around the city, tried and true Keller's Hamburgers remains my go-to. Across three locations, the cherished Dallas landmark serves a long unchanged menu, with accessible pricing to match. My go-to order is a Keller's Special Number 5, (currently $5.45), alongside an order of perfectly crispy tater tots ($2.85), and a thick chocolate shake ($3.25).
My favorite burger contains two perfectly juicy griddled patties, just the right touch of tomato, lettuce, and cheese, alongside a house made Thousand Island-style dressing. The size is perfect; I'm not a fan of overloaded sandwiches, yet Keller's don't tease slider territory, either. The restaurant's signature poppy seed buns as well as complementary-yet-mandatory grilled onions imbue small details that distinguish the dish from other spots in town.
While the excellent food certainly entices, Keller's historic vibe is the biggest draw. First opened in 1950, there's a stuck-in-time magic that always lifts my spirits. Whether I stop by the Northwest Highway car-hop location – joined by revving bikers — or the family-friendly Garland Road brick and mortar, I cherish visiting a tried-and-true Dallas institution. As elsewhere, prices have slightly crept up over the years, but Keller's nevertheless remains terrific value.
Nothing tops an order of Bánh Mìs from Quốc Bảo Bakery
I head to suburban Garland for a wide array of Vietnamese specialties, including rich bowls of Bún bò Huế (beef noodle soup) and platters of delicate Bánh Cuốn (rice rolls). Yet when it comes to flavor and price performance, few spots can top a Bánh Mì at Quốc Bảo Bakery. In my book, a truly awesome bánh mì sandwich is defined by the bread, a component this eatery takes very seriously.
Whenever I enter the takeout only spot, the stacked rollers of fresh baguettes immediately catch my eye. Quốc Bảo's loaf features the ideal delicate airy interior and satisfying exterior crunch specific to a high-quality Bánh Mì. To accompany, the fillings always taste super fresh; I'll cycle through the dozens of meat combos. Barbecued pork or marinated chicken joined by a smear of pâté comprise my dependable favorites. The cilantro, cucumber, and carrots brighten the build, and I appreciate how Quốc Bảo goes light on the sauce, letting the sandwich's crispiness shine.
Regardless of the order, prices fall in the $5-$6 dollar range, made even more affordable by the excellent buy 2 Bánh Mìs get one free weekday deal. There's no space to enjoy the sandwich on-site, so I instead grab several to go, eager to share the tasty, well-priced lunch with friends and family.
Taco Tuesday at Mami Coco is always on my calendar
Like other Texan cities, Dallas offers an incredible selection of Mexican dining. Options range from a James Beard nominated tasting menu to abundant family-run midscale eateries, and — expectedly — abundant casual taquerias. Most frequent in my rotation is Mami Coco, operating in two East Dallas locations.
As did many others, I'd heard of the spot when it landed on Yelp's Best Taco Restaurant In America list in 2022, so I joined the buzzy queues. Long story short; yes, Mami Coco lives up the hype. The taqueria's famed chicharron prensado (pressed) is a decadent and flavor-packed ode to the beauty of pork, while I also can't pass up the incredible textures of the tripa (tripe), lengua (tongue), and cabeza (head) tacos. One or two chicken tacos always go into my order, and I love both of the excellent lively red and green salsas. Specifically Taco Tuesday delivers the best value here; five of the same taco plus a drink costs $10.25.
Apart from tacos, I'll also order Mami Coco's potato and carrot-heavy enchiladas and perfectly crunchy flautas — which come garnished with generous vegetables and a terrific avocado sauce. Both come priced under $12 for an order of three, cementing the value any day of the week. With only a handful of tables per location, I'm not always lucky to grab a seat dine-in. Even when I enjoy the food while standing outside in blistering Texas heat, my experience is always 10/10.
I frequent Al Baghdady Bakery for delicious meats and pastry
I'm always down for an all-in-one food concept, where I can grab both a full-meal and a bite for later. Among Middle Eastern fare, Richardson's Al Baghdady Bakery and Cafe tops the list. I first became acquainted with the Iraqi eatery when it was only a bakery – the breads remain a top draw. Whenever I'm making doner kebabs at home, I go buy stacks of the famed $1.99 tandoori naan, which comes in a huge pizza-size with an incredible charred flavor. Naturally, a trip means a few sweets in the cart, too – generous servings of syrup soaked pistachio and walnut baklava, as well as crunchy phyllo lady fingers for under $20 a pound.
To my excitement, Al Baghdady expanded in 2020 with a separate restaurant building, a cozy and warm seating space with Middle-Eastern accents. I stop by with several people; a full portion of kebab comes with 4 skewers, so the food is built to share. The lamb tikka is perfectly marinated and spiced, with the same level of care applied to the chicken kabobs, too. I love how the plates come with roasted tomatoes and onions, a place of flatbread underneath, and a generous sprinkle of sumac. The warm hospitality seals the deal, making this eatery among my Dallas favorites.
Crushcraft Thai Eats offers terrific food in a lively setting
With abundant buzzy steakhouses and sushi spots, Dallas's Uptown neighborhood is a tricky area to find affordable dining. Yet for over a decade, CrushCraft Thai's well-priced fare has long brought me to the neighborhood. A Guy Fieri recognized classic, this buzzy street food eatery has long maintained its consistent quality. Upon entry, the wall of Thai license plates, colorful flags, and friendly service lay down an inviting space, with the sight of flaming woks alluding to the flavorful food to come.
The menu executes popular Thai dishes, perfectly balanced with the cuisine's fundamental sweet-salty-spicy tasting notes. I often go for the wide-noodle phat se ew, smoking hot with wok hei, and aromatically topped white pepper. The khao soi delectably balances coconut milk creaminess with spice, and the kra pao with "wok-fired" chicken satisfies with its flavorful mixture of herbs and Thai chilies. Regardless of what I order, I'll always go for the house Thai iced tea, with its comforting sweet palate.
Remarkably, prices haven't changed much over the years. Most dishes cost just under the $10 mark, with only the curries and beef-heavy dishes climbing to $12. A small tea costs $3.95, and if I come really hungry, I can add on a tasty skewer or spring roll for under $3. In context of the atmosphere and location, CrushCraft is certainly among the city's best value meals.