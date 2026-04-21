My 5 Favorite Cheap Eats In Dallas, According To A Local

Dallas is famed for its ritzy dining, where high-profile openings and steep tabs are a prominent pillar of local cuisine. While I'm certainly on board for new chef-driven concepts in the city, most of my fondest food moments occur in less spendy surroundings. Eating on a budget in Dallas doesn't mean chasing deals among a sea of pricey options, but rather knowing where to go for long-established classics.

Especially in recent years, my city has experienced a string of high-profile closures, making the future of even acclaimed restaurants uncertain. In the current era when even fast food drive-thru prices are shocking, I feel comforted that many tried-and-true affordable eateries continue their signature offerings. My favorite spots have stuck around for years, all while showcasing the wide-ranging cuisines available in Dallas. Each time I stop by, I receive a great meal for under $15, of consistently high quality. So whether a childhood favorite or recent discovery, I hope to frequent these diverse dining spots for years to come.