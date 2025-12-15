You Can Make Doner Kebabs At Home With This Easy Technique

When traveling in Europe, doner is the supreme late-night food option. Giant kebabs are made with a vertical, rotating spit, but, unfortunately, very few of us can afford to keep one in our kitchen. However, provided you've got some parchment paper and a working oven, you may not need one!

Doner kebab usually involves spiking seasoned filet after filet on a vertical spit then letting it slowly rotate, exposing only one half at a time to high, radiant heat. This slowly cooks exterior layers cooks slice off and serve, exposing rawer portions to the heat and beginning the process all over again. However, flattening ground meat, like lamb or beef, into layers no thicker than a couple of centimeters gets you the same flat shreds with less work and the same amount of cooking time. To get that same halal cart taste, however, you have to give your meat a final crisping in the oven, imparting that roasted flavor it would usually get from a spit.

This is also a great opportunity to add a little extra seasoning like some citrus juice, vinegar, or an extra sprinkle of salt. You should then have the perfect protein to fill a sandwich, lay on a salad, or just eat straight from the bowl. However, any good doner is naked without some extra fixings, so be sure to stock up on quality pita bread and plenty of toppings for the real experience.