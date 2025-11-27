The Eye-Popping Fast Food Drive-Thru Price Gouge You Need To Watch Out For

With inflation top of mind for many, people are increasingly watching their wallets. Consumers are creating meal plans to save on grocery bills, and even wealthier households are avoiding the most expensive grocery store chains and turning to discount retailers to do their shopping. Restaurant prices have been climbing, too, prompting consumers to take measures like adults opting for fast-food kids' meals — and their lower price points — while some are skipping eating out altogether.

But what about price traps you don't see coming? My family encountered one recently that left me staggered — and it's something that could happen to any unsuspecting consumer, anywhere — and it routinely happens to the very people we rely on to deliver us our food. The culprit: fast-food chains located in truck stops.

An unsuspecting diner can be totally price gouged at a chain restaurant if it's located inside a gas station targeted at truckers, getting hit with insanely high price markups compared to the same restaurant in a non-truck-stop location. The purported reason: Big rigs can't fit into ordinary parking spaces or normal-sized restaurant drive-thrus, so truckers are largely obliged to get food from truck stops via their specially sized accommodations. They're essentially a captive audience for this reason, so truck stop operators have free rein to charge whatever they want — and some take big advantage. If you're driving a standard car — not a big rig — and you cruise through one of these drive-thrus, you're going to get hit with a big-rig-sized bill, too.

Bear in mind, not every truck stop charges over-the-top prices. As self-identified individuals working in the trucking industry have pointed out on social media, truckers keep track of which stops are money traps and try to avoid them. Sometimes, though, it's an expensive lesson to find out a location is a price-gouger.