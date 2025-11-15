The Best Taco Restaurant In America, According To Yelp
The U.S. is home to a truly incredible selection of Mexican food — around 11% of all operating restaurants sell the cuisine (per Pew Research Center). And while there's increasing representation of Mexico's regional cuisines as well as innovative chef-driven fare, taquerias continue to comprise a large portion of the category. The appeal is easy to understand: A canvas of tortilla, protein, and salsa can be assembled into many mouth-watering interpretations.
So with all the incredible taco renditions to choose from, one site has tackled the ambitious question of crowning America's best. Yelp released its Top 100 Taco Spots 2025 list, using a combination of metrics from its platform, and named Birrieria Familia Castro, located in North Hollywood, California, the No. 1 spot.
Boasting a 4.9 rating with over 300 reviews, it's (expectedly) the namesake birria that generates the buzz. The restaurant cooks the meat for several hours according to a generational family recipe, resulting in a wondrous balance of fat, flavor, and texture. Simultaneously, reviews also praise the other available meats like carnitas and asada, especially since any protein can be ordered in a fun format like a cheesy quesataco, always with house-made tortillas. Add in heartwarming service paired with casual surroundings, and the restaurant checks all the boxes for a perfect taqueria experience.
Customers praise Birrieria Familia Castro's menu and atmosphere
Mouthwatering, saucy birria tacos exploded in popularity in Los Angeles around 2018, following decades of evolution in Mexico. Birrieria Familia Castro continues the taco's trajectory by preparing a standout Jalisco-style beef rendition, full of spicy, savory flavors. You can sample the meat in many formats, with the classic combo of quesatacos alongside a dipping broth especially delighting customers. "The best consommé I have tasted," noted a Yelp user.
Other standouts include the rice and beans birria plate as well as the cheesy, crispy delights of the vampiro tacos — one Yelp customer described ordering several rounds of the trending tortilla creation, consisting of folded crispy tortillas covered in a layer of melted cheese and a meat topping. For a similarly crunchy kick, you can also get a birria taco dorado, which consists of a deep-fried corn tortilla stuffed with the meat. Visitors also love the birria over fries and the birria torta ahogada. Aside from the mouth-watering meat, "The menudo was the standout. Rich. Flavorful," wrote another Yelp customer. For a beverage pairing, there's a selection of house-made agua frescas.
Of course, with its new top-ranked accolade, lines have become more common at the restaurant. However, the cozy, family-owned atmosphere and warm service win over customers. "This place is incredible and the owners are the best," a Reddit user raved. So next time you're in California, stop by the restaurant — and perhaps grab Yelp's best hole-in-the-wall Los Angeles burrito, too.