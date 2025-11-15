The Best Taco Restaurant In America, According To Yelp

The U.S. is home to a truly incredible selection of Mexican food — around 11% of all operating restaurants sell the cuisine (per Pew Research Center). And while there's increasing representation of Mexico's regional cuisines as well as innovative chef-driven fare, taquerias continue to comprise a large portion of the category. The appeal is easy to understand: A canvas of tortilla, protein, and salsa can be assembled into many mouth-watering interpretations.

So with all the incredible taco renditions to choose from, one site has tackled the ambitious question of crowning America's best. Yelp released its Top 100 Taco Spots 2025 list, using a combination of metrics from its platform, and named Birrieria Familia Castro, located in North Hollywood, California, the No. 1 spot.

Boasting a 4.9 rating with over 300 reviews, it's (expectedly) the namesake birria that generates the buzz. The restaurant cooks the meat for several hours according to a generational family recipe, resulting in a wondrous balance of fat, flavor, and texture. Simultaneously, reviews also praise the other available meats like carnitas and asada, especially since any protein can be ordered in a fun format like a cheesy quesataco, always with house-made tortillas. Add in heartwarming service paired with casual surroundings, and the restaurant checks all the boxes for a perfect taqueria experience.