The Best Things To Eat And Drink At Dodger Stadium In 2026, According To Fans

Los Angeles Dodgers fans have a lot going for them at the moment. Their team has won back-to-back World Series championships and is starting its quest for a three-peat. But as good as the team is, baseball is only part of the appeal of seeing a game at Dodger Stadium — particularly for those who have strong views about the best things to eat and drink. After all, the season is long and satisfying appetites is important, so it helps that the Dodgers have some excellent options.

For some, a classic Dodger Dog is the only concession you'll ever need. For others, newer is better, and several Asian-inspired dishes that have debuted in recent years are now considered go-tos. While the delicacies discussed here may not be among the wildest foods you can eat at MLB ballparks in 2026, what's clear from the opinions of regulars and first-timers alike is that the eclectic offerings at Dodger Stadium are as diverse as the city itself. Sweet, savory, and perfect for a pennant race, there's something for everyone.