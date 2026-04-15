The Best Things To Eat And Drink At Dodger Stadium In 2026, According To Fans
Los Angeles Dodgers fans have a lot going for them at the moment. Their team has won back-to-back World Series championships and is starting its quest for a three-peat. But as good as the team is, baseball is only part of the appeal of seeing a game at Dodger Stadium — particularly for those who have strong views about the best things to eat and drink. After all, the season is long and satisfying appetites is important, so it helps that the Dodgers have some excellent options.
For some, a classic Dodger Dog is the only concession you'll ever need. For others, newer is better, and several Asian-inspired dishes that have debuted in recent years are now considered go-tos. While the delicacies discussed here may not be among the wildest foods you can eat at MLB ballparks in 2026, what's clear from the opinions of regulars and first-timers alike is that the eclectic offerings at Dodger Stadium are as diverse as the city itself. Sweet, savory, and perfect for a pennant race, there's something for everyone.
Korean fried chicken bucket
Still a fairly new addition to the concession menu, Dodger Stadium introduced the Korean fried chicken bucket during the 2024 season. Much like the Dodgers did with their World Series victory that year, the flavorful blend of sweet, spicy, and savory has proven to be a winner. According to Pew Research analysis from 2021, Los Angeles boasts the largest Korean population among metropolitan areas across the country, the bucket embraces the local cuisine with the application of fermented gochujang sauce on twice-fried boneless chicken.
Available at the LA Feeds Blue stand in Centerfield Plaza, a hearty helping of juicy chicken is sprinkled with sesame seeds and scallions. It's served in a Dodgers-themed bucket atop a base layer of crispy waffle fries. For many, this dish bringing both sweet and heat jumps to the top of the list of must-haves when making a trip to the stadium. Merely hearing about the chicken was enough to send some fans on a quest to try it out, and they were not disappointed for their effort.
Loaded baked potato
When the vendors at Dodger Stadium promise a loaded baked potato, they mean it. In fact, it may be hard to find the spud under all the toppings heaped on by Think Blue BBQ. Located in Left Field Plaza, this traditional side dish is priced like a meal, but it also satisfies like one.
The baked potato, itself a sizable offering, is buried beneath layers of luxurious toppings that include cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, bell peppers, green onions, barbecue sauce, and macaroni and cheese. As for meat, the menu lists that it's brisket, but more than a few people contended they had pulled pork on their potato. Even juxtaposed with fan favorites like nachos and Dodger Dogs, the decadent dish garners attention and delivers some serious FOMO. Taking the high recommendations to heart, many added the potato to their own bucket list for their next trip out to the ballpark.
Chicken katsu club
California's Pacific location naturally positions it as a popular destination for Asians relocating to the United States. In addition to having the largest Korean population among U.S. metros, Los Angeles boasts the largest Japanese population, too, per Pew Research. Adding to that representation, Dodger Stadium introduced the chicken katsu club during the 2025 season. A blending of cuisines, this sandwich pairs Japanese-style panko crusted fried chicken and Kewpie mayonnaise with applewood bacon and tomato, all on Texas toast.
The Delicious Hospitality stand located at Field 8 adds arugula and creamy avocado. to bolster the flavor of this sandwich, which looks in need of a solid compression or an unhinged jaw to facilitate taking a bite. On top of raving about flavors, fans who've chanced to try it don't feel at all cheated by the price in comparison to other stadium foods. To many, the considerable size makes this crisp and succulent stack a meal made for two.
Michelada
From San Diego to Sacramento, Spanish Catholicism is imprinted on the tapestry of California, including in the City of Angels. As such, it's no surprise that the Mexican culture of the region plays a prominent role in concessions at Dodger Stadium. One way is through the signature drink of the ballpark, the michelada. For those asking, "What the hell is a michelada, anyway?" the answer is beer with lime juice, spice, chili pepper, and savory sauces served in a chilled salt-rimmed glass. You can think of it like a Mexican Bloody Mary.
Given their own category in the ballparks concession directory, micheladas can be found at nearly 20 different stands throughout the park. While some don't mind paying the high price for the refreshing beverage others prefer to take advantage of the stadium's policy permitting outside food (more on that soon). So long as they're brought in a small clear bag — no larger than 12x12x6 inches — then kits to make micheladas are welcome. All that's missing is the beer. Of course, for those who want the experience without the alcohol, Dodger Stadium also offers non-alcoholic micheladas.
Garlic fries
There are some concessions that fans agree a ballgame wouldn't be the same without. At Dodger Stadium, these include micheladas, Dodger Dogs (no, we haven't forgotten them), and garlic fries. Exactly what they sound like, these crispy spuds are covered in a considerable helping of minced garlic and herbs — so much so, in fact, that you might prove a nuisance to those around you. Walking into the ballpark where almost a dozen different stands serve up the fragrant french fries, one need only follow their nose to locate the nearest participating vendor.
Fans of the garlicky snack admit to the tradeoff in keeping up their tradition. The use of so much real garlic instead of a powder means you may be sweating out the scent for a couple days after the fact. For one visitor to Dodger Stadium, this meant calling out of work to avoid any complaints. For another, this resulted in a strict rule with his significant other that he never order them again.
Takoyaki
Yet another internationally-inspired offering, fans of the Boys in Blue can chow down on some Japanese street food courtesy of Tsukiji Gindaco located at Field 45. Specifically — thanks to a multi-year partnership with the team — takoyaki has been available at the stadium since 2024. Something like a savory doughnut hole, the popular snack across Japanese baseball venues features battered octopus formed into balls and grilled. A boat is filled with several of the treats that are drizzled with sauces and then topped with green onions, tempura, and pickled ginger.
The sweet and tangy sauce with salty notes receives additional contrast courtesy of flakes of both seaweed and bonito (shaved tuna). After the deal with the Dodgers was announced in 2024, Gindaco founder Morio Sase Tsukiji expressed his delight in collaborating on a brand aspiring to "be loved by Dodger fans and people around the world." Since then, many have placed the unique food for American palates top on their list of musts when cheering on the Dodgers.
Dodger Dog
As with baseball itself, the hot dog is woven into the history of the Dodgers since they departed Ebbets Field and made the cross-country trek to settle in Los Angeles. Honoring the team's Brooklyn heritage, the original concession stand manager for the stadium, Thomas Arthur, set out to make a special hot dog for the ballpark that came to be known as the Dodger Dog. For decades, this 10-inch, 100% pork hot dog was produced by Farmer John and even earned promotion from legendary play-by-play announcer Vin Scully.
Traditionalists still hold that no trip to Dodger Stadium is complete without having a classic Dodger Dog or one of its numerous iterations with extra toppings like bacon or chili. However, some feel that the experience isn't the same since the contract with Farmer John ended. Instead, the venue inked a new arrangement with Papa Cantella's, which leaned heavily on its own history in Los Angeles reaching back to 1980, to help fans with the transition. Either way, the Dodgers sell more than 2.5 million every season, so this classic must be pretty good.
Churros
Savory tastes aren't the only ones being satisfied at Dodger Stadium. Those with a sweet tooth can bite into different desserts, including churros. While the fried dough coated with cinnamon and sugar may have murky origins — reaching back to Spain or China — there is no doubt as to its popularity in Mexican communities. As part of the eclectic offerings at the ballpark, foodies can enjoy their churro served as-is or with the added bonus of ice cream.
For those who choose to pair the warm dough with the cool treat, Dodger Stadium dishes out a helping of ice cream in a miniature baseball helmet. With that, fans are free to use their churro like a spoon or take turns on the tastes as they snack on their sundae. Alone, churros can be snagged at more than half a dozen locations around the park whereas the helmet sundae is available at three different concession stands.
A packed snack
Mentioned before, Dodger Stadium is like many ballparks these days that understand not everyone who comes to enjoy the game wants to shell out big bucks for simple snacks. With that in mind, the policy on bringing outside food into the stadium restricts "glass bottles, cans, coolers, glass containers or thermoses," and expects any food be limited to what fits inside a 12-by-12-by-6-inch clear plastic bag. As such, in addition to recommending fans pack what they fancy from their own pantry, a number of nearby restaurants jump to the top of the list for fans hoping for local flavors.
Phillipe's attracts many as it also happens to be considered one of the possible origin's of California's signature sandwich, the French dip — which may or may not have been created by accident. Another go-to is Original Tommy's, where various versions of a chili cheeseburger can be procured along with a chili cheese dog, chili tamale, and chili cheese fries. Just to the south of the stadium in Chinatown, foodies have numerous options in that vein, or they can stop at Howlin' Ray's, which comes highly recommended for fried chicken options that may or may not set your tongue on fire.
Methodology
In order to compile this list, I reviewed numerous forums, blogs, and social media posts to determine consensus on the best and most popular Dodger Stadium concessions. While overall satisfaction factored heavily, tradition was considered just as much as taste in arriving at that conclusion. Price wasn't really considered a detraction, as most fans understand concessions at major league parks and other large venues usually come at premium cost.