The 9 Wildest Food Items You Can Eat At MLB Ballparks This Season
Ballpark food has come a long way from the hot dogs and peanuts of years past. If you're heading to a Major League Baseball game in 2026, trying the concessions at your home stadium can feel like just as much of an experience as the game itself. With every new season, teams are switching things up and trying to come up with a meal that's newer, more unique, and bigger than anything else served behind the mound — and this season is no different.
Every stadium is trying to outdo the rest, whether that means adding a unique ingredient to an familiar classic, serving things up in a unique vessel, or simply making things massive. Some of the snacks of look awfully tasty, while others ... well, we'll just call them interesting. Regardless, it's clear these big league clubs are once again pulling out all the stops to dazzle fans with their concession concoctions. For our money, these are the most fun, eye-catching, and wildest items coming to baseball stadiums that you can eat this season.
Chicken & Churros at Wrigley Field
This may seem like a strange pairing at first glance, but if you're a fan of chicken and waffles, this dish is like a flavor-filled upgrade of the classic. The new Chicken & Churros at Wrigley Field in Chicago pairs crunchy, seasoned chicken thighs served with sugary, cinnamon-dusted churros and complemented with ancho syrup and fresh strawberries, plus a dusting of powdered sugar. Like its more familiar breakfast antecedent, the saltiness of the chicken is meant to play off the sweetness of the churros. It's exactly the kind of ballpark mashup food we didn't need but absolutely love to see.
This menu item was released by the Chicago Cubs in an effort to expand stadium offerings and introduce broader cuisine options. Also included on the new menu are the Tostada Stack, Bao Wow Dog, and the extravagant Take Me Out To the Ballgame milkshake, each of which could independently qualify for this list. There have also been a series of cocktail and mocktail additions, so you can sip something delicious no matter your preferences. The menu upgrades at Wrigley Field may have you coming back just for the snacks.
Footlong elote corndog at Chase Field
The corndog is a classic baseball concession item. However, the Arizona Diamondbacks decided to take it one step (or, maybe two or three steps) further, more than doubling the size of the traditional corn dog, and adding all the tangy, creamy toppings of street corn. The footlong elote-style corn dog is topped with chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, lime juice, and chili seasoning.
This corndog joins over 50 new additions to the Chase Field menu for the 2026 baseball season. Diamondbacks fans are faced with the challenge of choosing just a couple of selections from the massive menu, featuring smaller selections like sandwiches and more sizeable choices like a massive nacho bucket (more on that soon) or a full-scale barbecue dinner. In recent years, the Arizona Diamondbacks have leaned into food that's interesting, unique, and most of all, large. You'll have a hard time going hungry at Chase Field this year.
The Machete at LoanDepot Park
Chase Field isn't the only stadium that's upgrading its food to absolutely absurd levels. LoanDepot Park will serve Miami Marlins fans a two-foot-long quesadilla stuffed to the gills with fresh toppings (baseballs and hats above for scale). "The Machete" is so large that it's served in its own custom carrying case. Stuffed with a preposterous amount of Oaxaca and mozzarella cheese, marinated carne asada, and house-made pepper sauce, this monster of a meal is thrown on the griddle and served hot. It's the perfect snack to be shared –- unless you're feeling really ambitious.
Contrasted with the humble classics also served at LoanDepot Park, such as chicken tenders, hot dogs, and fries, The Machete seems absolutely ridiculous. There is simply no need for a humongous quesadilla, but perhaps this is what Marlins fans will love about it. The filling seems spicy and authentic, and it's probably enough food to last the whole family the entire game. Adding some menu items that feel straight out of left field can add some novelty to the overall experience of watching the game. Just be careful where you swing it!
Watermelon-habanero margarita at Dodger Stadium
This may be a food list, but we needed a drink in her to prove that not every wild ballpark concession offering has to be fried or oversized. Dodger Stadium is bringing some refreshing new drinks to the menu this year, the most anticipated being the watermelon-habanero margarita. The sweetness of watermelon coupled with a spicy kick makes for a great summer beverage, but perhaps the neatest thing about it is the mini jug cooler you can order it in. A souvenir cup this cool only makes the beverage that much more refreshing — that's science, right?
Anyone who has been to Dodger Stadium knows the heat is no joke, so the expansion of the on-site beverage menu is welcomed by fans who are braving the warm weather. The spicy margarita is a staple summer drink, perfect for enjoying a game outdoors. This season, you can try this sweet and spicy sipper with other new offerings such as bone marrow tacos and loaded pork fries. The margarita is served with your choice of salt, sugar, or Tajin on the rim.
128-ounce nachos at Chase Field
Did you purchase snacks at a game last season and find that you just did not get enough food to fill you up? If you're a Diamondbacks fan, get ready to never have that problem again. Chase Field is now offering "shareable" 128-ounce buckets of loaded nachos. For those doing some calculations at home, that's a whopping eight pounds of chips, cheese, and toppings. You may think of nachos as more of a football snack, but Arizona has once again upped the ante in an effort to prove you wrong.
Is 128 ounces a bit intimidating for you? Worry not — the stadium is serving a much more modest 64-ounce bucket for a more snack-size option (this is still four pounds of food, but who's counting?). You can choose to top the nachos with beef, pork, or veggies, and you even get to keep the massive souvenir bucket that the machos are served in. If you manage to make your way to the bottom, though, we imagine you might want to get this thing out of your sight and never speak of it again.
Loaded souvenir ferry boat at T-Mobile Park
Let's face it: Baseball fans love novelty. That's why T-Mobile Park's new souvenir ferry boat food containers are predicted to be a hit for the 2026 baseball season. The Seattle Mariners are celebrating their 50th season, as well as 75 years of the Washington State Ferries system. Fan scan now order multiple dishes in this 15-inch replica ferry, fully equipped with a sauce container on each side.
For a small $8 upgrade, you can purchase the plastic ferry filled with chicken tenders, crab fries, or spinach artichoke dip. Those all sound like lovely things to consume while watching the reigning American League champs, but we're truly we're in it for the ferry. Ice cream in miniature baseball helmets walked so this boat could run — er, sail. Before you even ask, several fans have already tested it, and the answer is yes, the ferry does actually float. Novelty doesn't get much better than this.
9-9-9 Challenge at multiple stadiums
The 9-9-9 Challenge is not new to the professional baseball scene. If you've attended an MLB game before, you may have even seen other attendees attempting the challenge: finish nine hot dogs and nine pints of beer before the nine innings of the game are over. If this has sounded like something you'd like to try, stadiums are now getting on the bandwagon and offering a sanctioned (and smaller) version of this challenge that's readily available and packaged up for you to take back to your seat, saving you a trip or two to the concession stand.
The version of the challenge being sold by stadiums isn't exactly the same as the traditional; the 9-9-9 kit comes with nine miniature hot dogs and nine flight-sized beer cups (though apparently only one tall beer) in contrast to the full-sized options in the original challenge. While some game-goers would rather try to tackle the full-sized challenge, this provides an alternative for those who don't want to commit. It also comes in branded packaging, depending on which stadium you're at. Stadiums participating in the 9-9-9 challenge include Citi Field, Citizens Bank Park, Oracle Park, and others. This menu item gives fans a fun way to enjoy hot dogs –or dachshund sausages, as they were formerly known – giving new life to an old ballpark favorite.
Shwarbomb Sundae at Citizens Bank Park
Philadelphia has never been a palace known for its subtlety, especially when it comes to food. Citizens Bank Park is solidifying that claim with the all-new Shwarbomb Sundae. At first blush, it seems to be a regular, souped-up sundae with soft-served ice cream, strawberry sauce, and fruity cereal pieces to finish. But what sets this dessert apart is that it's served with a deep-fried strawberry Uncrustable. If you felt like your last ice cream sundae was missing something, you should head to a Phillies game.
Ice cream in a mini-helmet is a baseball classic — it's the original novelty ballgame food vessel. But the deep-fried PB&J adds an extra nostalgia factor and a fair-style twist that pushes it over the top. This is a hearty undertaking that's definitely not meant to be a quick snack between innings. The treat is named after Kyle Schwarber, and is one of three new food items named after well-known Phillies players — but it's easily the sweetest.
Double Play Donut Parfait at Great American Ball Park
The Cincinnati Reds are taking dessert seriously this season — maybe a little too seriously. The Double Play Donut Parfait is not a sweet treat for one: It includes twelve cinnamon sugar donuts, a heap of house-made banana pudding, and vanilla wafers, topped with handfuls of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and an arguably criminal amount of whipped cream and caramel sauce. Forget about a single game — this thing has enough sugar to get you through an entire playoff series.
If you're one of the over two million anticipated visitors to the Great American Ball Park this season, you've been hearing the hype of new menu items for weeks. Among other new offerings this year are Stadium Burnt ends and Tofuego Tacos with a spicy and savory tofu filling. But if you opt for this full-sized helmet of a dessert, entrees might not be necessary.