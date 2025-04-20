What's So Special About The Hot Dogs At Dodgers Games?

For avid baseball fans, Opening Day is like a major holiday. Each Major League Baseball team boasts distinct traditions and a culinary history that sets its ballpark food apart. After all, what goes better on a hot summer day in the stadium than your fan-favorite concession foods, from pretzels to popcorn to the OG of them all — the hot dog? Certain stadiums do it better than the rest when it comes to hot dogs, and that's where the Dodger Dog comes into play. What makes this one special? It's extra long (10 inches), crafted locally in Los Angeles, and made from 100% pork.

While the hot dog might not technically be much different from other stadium dogs, its unique quality is that it's more of a fan's rite of passage. Historically, the Dodgers' original home was in Brooklyn, New York. These roots helped inspire the idea of selling these ballpark favorites when the team eventually moved to Los Angeles in 1958, paying tribute to the foot-long hot dogs often sold on Coney Island. However, the actual hot dog — created by Thomas Arthur, Dodger Stadium's first concession stand manager, in 1962 — ended up being only 10 inches, so Arthur switched up the branding to Dodger Dog to avoid confusion. Ever since its integration, this iconic treat has been adored by fans so much that t-shirts with a Dodger Dog on them are even available for sale. There's also a statue of a Dodger Dog in the stadium, paying homage to the ballpark classic.