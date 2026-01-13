The Signature Sandwich Of Every US State

No matter where you travel in America, you're sure to find a signature sandwich that exemplifies the unique nature of the state. Be it the historic birthplace of one of the nation's most iconic foods like the burger or something that capitalizes on the resources of the region, the handhelds of the nation are as unique as the population. Of course, with that — as well as the size of some states — comes a certain level of debate on what sandwich best represents each of the 50 states.

For instance, a Maine Italian is adored by locals but hardly matches the reputation of the state's renowned signature sandwich. So as you set off on this nationwide tour featuring sandwiches as big as plates and others with disputed origins, know that for the sake of this list consensus was found using forums and even official tourism guides for some of the individual states.