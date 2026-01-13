The Signature Sandwich Of Every US State
No matter where you travel in America, you're sure to find a signature sandwich that exemplifies the unique nature of the state. Be it the historic birthplace of one of the nation's most iconic foods like the burger or something that capitalizes on the resources of the region, the handhelds of the nation are as unique as the population. Of course, with that — as well as the size of some states — comes a certain level of debate on what sandwich best represents each of the 50 states.
For instance, a Maine Italian is adored by locals but hardly matches the reputation of the state's renowned signature sandwich. So as you set off on this nationwide tour featuring sandwiches as big as plates and others with disputed origins, know that for the sake of this list consensus was found using forums and even official tourism guides for some of the individual states.
Pulled chicken with white sauce - Alabama
A century old staple of The River City, Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q's beginning also included the introduction of white sauce. For decades, the mayo and vinegar-based barbecue sauce slathered onto pulled chicken — or whatever diners fancied — remained in and around Decatur. Over time, its reach across the state and to cities around the country as well as the globe has earned Gibson's concoction the name Alabama white sauce.
Salmon on hearty bread - Alaska
Outside of resources mined from the earth, fish is a primary export of Alaska with salmon considered the most popular catch. It's no wonder then that residents agree that it is essential in crafting the state's signature sandwich. Whether consumed as a whole filet on homemade bread like a sourdough, or incorporated into a spread to apply to hardtack like pilot bread, Alaskans dig in on this rustic fare.
Sonoran hot dog - Arizona
Accepting, as some states legally have, that hot dogs are sandwiches, the Sonoran bacon-wrapped hot dog loaded with southwest toppings is a quintessential part of Arizonan cuisine. Tracing its origin back to its namesake region in Mexico, this dog often features the likes of crema, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese. If you check out a game at the gridiron or enjoy America's pastime, you can snag one of these while watching the Cardinals or Diamondbacks.
Fried bologna sandwich - Arkansas
While not exclusive to Arkansas, the simple assembly of a fried piece (or pieces) of bologna between two pieces of white bread keeps this sandwich as a popular go-to for residents of the Natural State — especially for breakfast before heading to work or to the water for a lazy day. Produced across the state, other ways to enjoy this inexpensive, quick, and readily available sandwich include adding mayo and/or mustard, or mustard with lettuce and tomato.
French dip - California
Before bringing the goodness of au jus dunking to tables across America, the French dip was created in California. Beloved in its city of origin, Los Angeles, dispute remains over whether Phillipe Mathieu invented it by accident while catering to a hurried policeman or if Harry Cole had dreamed up a sandwich solution for customers with gum troubles. Whichever the case may be, the legacy of the dipped roast beef sandwich and its spin offs continues.
Fool's Gold Loaf - Colorado
Those worried about winters in the Rockies might consider digging into this signature sandwich that includes an entire jar of peanut butter to help pack on the pounds. Naturally, the creamy spread is paired with a jar of jelly to fill out a hollowed loaf of bread made complete with a pound of bacon. Though known for loving peanut butter and banana sandwiches, stories say Elvis Presley once flew to Colorado in the middle of the night to enjoy one of these signature handhelds.
Steamed cheeseburger - Connecticut
A mainstay of American cuisine, the hamburger's creation is credited to Danish immigrant Louis Lassen after he set up shop with a lunch wagon in New Haven, Connecticut. Some six decades later, a steamed variety hit the lunch counter at Ted's Restaurant in 1959 and it remains the signature sandwich of the Constitution State. The style of cooking is credited to a Great Depression method for making a cheese sandwich repurposed after the lean years.
Bobbie sandwich - Delaware
Thanksgiving may come only once a year, but fans of the flavors of the fall holiday can enjoy them year round in Delaware. That's where the founders of Capriotti's, Alan and Lois Margolet, honored their Aunt Bobbie by naming a sandwich topped with pulled turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and a bit of mayonnaise after her. Of course, the inspiration came from crafting leftover sandwiches the couple would make at Bobbie's house throughout the years.
Cubano - Florida
Larger state's like Florida certainly have considerable diversity, but there is a sandwich that stands out as a signature of the Sunshine State. Specifically considered the sandwich of Tampa as of 2012, the combination of pork, cheese, mustard, and pickles traces its origin back to the Cuban community that came to the United States. Recipes vary and rivalries exist over who makes the best sandwich, but Miami is credited for bringing the press into the Cubano's creation.
Pimento cheese sandwich - Georgia
Combining cheddar with mayonnaise and pimentos, a kind of jarred pepper, is all it takes to whip up a batch of pimento cheese. Adding it to bread makes it the signature sandwich of Georgia. So woven into the fabric of the Peach State is the pimento cheese sandwich that it is synonymous with the annual Masters golf tournament and routinely offered as a limited time topping to chicken sandwiches at the Atlanta-born Chick-fil-A.
Teriburger - Hawaii
It may be a teriyaki burger, but you shouldn't call it that if you want to fit in while dining on the signature sandwich of Hawaii. Locals know this combination of island flavors with mainland cuisine by the shortened name, teriburger, which incorporates the sweetened soy sauce that is teriyaki right into the hamburger meat. To really enhance the flavor, some enjoy their teriburgers with an extra brush of the sauce on the exterior while grilling up the burger otherwise served to your preference.
Spicy lamb grinder - Idaho
In addition to being known for potatoes, Idaho has a prevalent Basque culture that has influenced local cuisine. This includes spreading the spicy lamb grinder with flavors from the Basque Country — nestled between France and Spain — to Boise and beyond. The state capital represents the largest Basque community in the United States where Bar Gernika's take on the slow-cooked lamb with onions, peppers, and cheese on a baguette has earned high praise.
Horseshoe sandwich - Illinois
Jeremy Allen White's "The Bear" might have fans saying "yes, chef," around their kitchens, but the featured Italian beef on the program is more a Chicago thing. Elsewhere in the Land of Lincoln, the signature sandwich is undoubtedly the horseshoe sandwich, an open-faced entrée piled high with cheese covered French fries. Rooted in Springfield, this sandwich earned its name from the shape of the ham that once was the main meat now regularly replaced with hamburger patties.
Pork tenderloin sandwich - Indiana
There is no question that the signature handheld of Indiana is the pork tenderloin sandwich. Pounded out, breaded, and fried, the succulent pieces of pork are often platter-sized, exceeding the capacity of their buns by double or more. So ubiquitous is the sandwich for Hoosiers that driving trails have been mapped out to lead you to as many iterations across the state as it may please you to get your hands on.
Loose meat sandwich - Iowa
Similar to a Sloppy Joe without the sauce, Iowa's adored loose meat sandwiches also goes by the restaurant specific title, Maid-rite. The chain considers itself to be the originator of the ground beef sandwich and has helped expand the footprint of this Midwestern food that should be known nationwide. Of course, the sandwich of disputed roots was also a feature on Roseanne Barr's eponymous sitcom "Roseanne" at the Lanford Lunch Box where her character waitressed.
Z-man sandwich - Kansas
At once uniting and dividing, localized flourishes to barbecue brought about the signature sandwich of Kansas when it followed the opening of Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que. There, the owners team-up with sports talk radio's Mike Zarrick led to the creation of the Z-man sandwich: smoked brisket, cheese, onion rings, and barbecue sauce stacked on a kaiser roll. This hearty sandwich is enjoyed by Kansas City Chiefs fans and is a favorite of actor Paul Rudd who studied at the University of Kansas before hitting it big.
Hot Brown - Kentucky
A confusing name for the uninitiated, the Hot Brown from Kentucky isn't titled after its appearance. Rather, this open-faced turkey sandwich including bacon, cheese, and tomato served on Texas toast and topped with a Mornay sauce is named after Louisville's The Brown Hotel where it was said to have been created in the '20s. A century later, it survives as the signature sandwich of the Derby State and a fine meal to eat while watching the race at Churchill Downs.
Po'boy - Louisiana
Whereas some states have hoagies, heroes, or subs, the sandwich of Louisiana is without question the po'boy. As with many popular American staples, this French bread-based sandwich came about earlier in the 20th century. A strike found the Martin brothers feeding "poor boy" streetcar drivers with scraps of beef and potatoes. Now sausage, catfish, and of course fried shrimp are among the favored toppings of this signature straight out of New Orleans.
Lobster roll - Maine
More so than lighthouses, blueberries, and Stephen King, Maine is known for its lobster. A luxurious meal unto itself, sandwich artists have been crafting it into one of the most decadent handhelds around the northeast. Despite unknown origins, many agree that the lobster roll should be served on a New England-style bun in chunks rather than shredded. It remains up for debate whether it should be dressed with mayo, butter, or nothing at all to allow the lobster meat to shine.
Soft shell crab sandwich - Maryland
Crab and crab cakes are popular across Maryland, but it is the soft shell crab sandwich that is considered the signature of the Free State. Treasured by those who've tried it — since some can't get over the look — this sandwich embraces the state's coastal locale and ekes out alternative crab handhelds. The only catch is the dish is seasonal based on the molting of crabs' hard shells, typically between spring and autumn in the United States.
Fluffernutter - Massachusetts
Built off a World War I era creation, Marshmallow Fluff is a Massachusetts original that is so much a part of the commonwealth's culture that it has its own annual festival. There, residents and guests alike can enjoy a signature sandwich combining the fluff with peanut butter just like locals enjoy at home, school, or work. As a bonus, alternative treats with the flavors include items like fluffernutter ice cream and smoothies.
Olive burger - Michigan
Popular throughout the state in one style or another, Michiganders adore topping their burgers with olives. Some variations dating back more than a century even combine the fruit with mayonnaise to make a sauce.
For an added sweet and salty contrast, the mixture can also include pimentos as well as some of the olive brine. In recent years, efforts have been made to highlight the sandwich with a festival in Lansing.
Walleye sandwich - Minnesota
No surprise in the "Land of 10,000 Lakes," the signature sandwich takes advantage of the waterways kept well-stocked with walleye for when fishing season begins in May. Whether you catch your own or are simply around to enjoy the reprieve from winter in late spring and early summer, you'll find the classic preparation of a walleye sandwich everywhere; battered and fried fish with tartar sauce, tomato, and lettuce served on a bun.
Catfish po'boy - Mississippi
Whether caught with a rod or crouched in the water for some hands on noodling, nothing quite speaks to the cuisine of the Bayou State like catfish. Throughout Mississippi, you can find it dredged in cornmeal and fried up to serve as the star of a po'boy at restaurants and shops. With toppings like lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes, this signature sandwich is finished off with a healthy helping of mayonnaise.
Gerber sandwich - Missouri
St. Louis, Missouri is credited to a number of food creations — like toasted ravioli — and in the '70s it became the birthplace of the open-faced sandwich known as the Gerber. Named for local customer and tire shop owner Dick Gerber, this ham sandwich on garlic bread topped with St. Louis' favored Provel cheese and paprika was said to have come about after its namesake paid Ruma's Deli's owners for the privilege.
Pork chop sandwich - Montana
When Swedish immigrant John Burklund set up a cart feeding copper miners in Butte, he didn't just establish a business that would endure for over a century, he created the signature sandwich of Montana. Pounded, breaded, and fried, the pork chop sandwich features boneless loin with pickles, raw onions, and mustard served on a bun. While John's Pork Chop continues to sell the original, it can be found in restaurants across the state.
Reuben - Nebraska
Common fare at diners and delis, piling corned beef on rye bread with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing traces its roots back to The Blackstone Hotel in Omaha, Nebraska. It was there in the 1920s that grocer Reuben Kulakofsky first conceived what would later be added to the hotel's menu before sweeping the nation. Chef Bernard Schimmel, son of The Blackstone Hotel's owner, is credited with naming the sandwich in honor of Kulakofsky.
Patty melt - Nevada
Somewhere between a burger and a grilled cheese you'll find the signature sandwich of early birds, night owls, and everything in between at diners, casinos, and resorts across Nevada. Dripping with flavor, melted cheese and caramelized onions blanket the beef patty of the American original nestled between two slices of bread — traditionally rye. The classic version of the patty melt is served with a helping of thousand island dressing for dipping.
Steak bomb - New Hampshire
The pairing of shaved steak and cheese — locally known as a steak bomb — is the signature sandwich of New Hampshire. Restaurants throughout the Granite State's most populous city vie for the bragging rights, each laying claim to have the best iteration in Manchester and even throughout the entire Northeast. Adored by locals and visitors alike, this sandwich served on a long roll also includes mushrooms, onions, peppers, and sometimes even salami.
Pork roll/Taylor ham, egg, and cheese - New Jersey
Its name divides the Garden State like the Civil War, but there's little question that the pairing of egg, cheese and John Taylor's 19th century pork product on a roll is the signature sandwich of New Jersey. Serving his state as both a senator and a businessman, his Taylor Provisions Company, building off a family legacy of minced ham, eventually led to Taylor Pork Roll sandwich shops helping to spread the signature handheld that carries on despite the last shop's closure in the '80s.
Green chile cheeseburger - New Mexico
In New Mexico, green chile is as prevalent in cuisine as salt and pepper. So, naturally, the fiery flavor holds a prominent place in the state's signature sandwich: the green chile cheeseburger. Those looking to snag some flavor right from the source can venture to the small town of Hatch in southern New Mexico, considered by many to be the chile capital of the world and the home of the annual Hatch Chile Festival.
Pastrami on rye - New York
Frequently an economic and cultural capital, New York City is also hometown to the state's signature sandwich, the pastrami on rye. Owing its origin to Jewish immigrants seeking a new life in the new world, this quintessential Big Apple bite can be found across the city and most famously at top tourist spots like Katz's Delicatessen. Film fans may recall a particular Meg Ryan performance on location in "When Harry Met Sally" that featured the line, "I'll have what she's having."
Pulled pork - North Carolina
Depending on where you are in the Tarheel State will influence what kind of sauce you'll be topping it with, but it remains that the signature sandwich of North Carolina is pulled pork. Separating Lexington dip from North Carolina barbecue sauce essentially divides the state on vinegar-based concoctions. Out West, the addition of ketchup makes the sauce sweeter than in the east where the condiment further traces its roots back to indigenous cuisine and that of Africa.
Hot beef - North Dakota
Few things can tackle the winter blues paired with harsh, frigid temperatures quite like comfort food and in North Dakota, the signature sandwich fits the bill. Cooked low and slow, roast beef represents the Rough Rider State in an open-faced sandwich rich with gravy. Served on bread or toast, this sandwich found across the state is often plated with vegetables making it into a full meal that demands to be eaten with a fork and possibly a napkin or two.
Polish boy - Ohio
Traveling from the Atlantic coast, one's first foray into the Midwest is Ohio where Clevelanders have crafted their own signature sandwich. Traced back decades in the city, the Polish Boy serves up a deep fried kielbasa on a hot dog bun topping it with hearty helpings of coleslaw, French fries, and barbecue sauce.
Like any signature sandwich, debate rages over where you can find the best iteration. Contenders include the likes of Whitmore's Bar-B-Q and B & M Bar-B-Que.
Chicken fried steak sandwich - Oklahoma
Something of an outlier across the country, Oklahoma actually has an official state meal that includes chicken fried steak. The pounded flat, breaded, and fried piece of meat is enjoyed throughout the 46th state to join the union, especially when sandwiched on a bun. As to where you'll get a taste of the best, there is heavy competition in Oklahoma City alone with many a restaurant mentioned as a top favorite.
Fried chicken biscuit - Oregon
Somewhere between having dinner for breakfast and having breakfast for dinner, you'll find Oregon's signature sandwich: the fried chicken biscuit. Exactly what it sounds like, this handheld of a breaded and fried piece of chicken served on a fluffy and flaky biscuit makes for a popular meal at any time of day. In fact, Oregonians dig in on various iterations of this sandwich with enough added toppings, sauces, and unique flourishes to fill a menu.
Philly cheesesteak - Pennsylvania
Synonymous with the city of brotherly love, the birthplace of American independence is also the home to Pennsylvania's signature sandwich: the Philly cheesesteak. While Western Pennsylvanians may disagree as they consider the Pittsburgh icon from Primanti Bros, few can think of the Keystone State without calling to mind a cheesesteak.
Debates about the best cheesesteak don't stop at the rivalry between Geno's and Pat's King of Steaks. Preferences of chopped or sliced steak are matched by contentions over use of provolone, American cheese, or cheese whiz.
Dynamite sandwich - Rhode Island
Unlike some signature sandwiches with well-documented origins, the history of Rhode Island's dynamite sandwich is more a theory. Many believe that it was first crafted near the Massachusetts border in the city of Woonsocket where many also claim to serve up the best iteration of the sandwich featuring onions, peppers, and a tomato-rich ground beef mixture served on a long roll. For those who've never had one, the closest comparison would be to either spaghetti sauce or a sloppy Joe.
Bird Dog sandwich - South Carolina
Swapping out a hot dog for a chicken tender is only part of what it takes to craft South Carolina's signature sandwich, the bird dog. Beyond the meat alternative, the breaded and fried piece of chicken is elevated with bacon, cheese, and honey mustard. While the bird dog hasn't been around for as long as some of the other handhelds, the Anderson, South Carolina born entrée has spread in less than 30 years time.
Pheasant sandwich - South Dakota
Considered the Pheasant Capital of the World, it's no wonder that the signature sandwich of South Dakota highlights the gamesman's delight. More than just the prize of hunters converging on the state when the fowl's season commences each fall, this sandwich has a unique connection to the war effort during World War II. It was then that thousands of men venturing to join the fight were provided with free meals at what became known as the Pheasant Canteen with its inclusion of the sandwich with egg, carrot, celery, mayonnaise, onion, and sweet relish.
Nashville hot chicken sandwich - Tennessee
Hailing from the capital of the Volunteer State, the main ingredient of Tennessee's signature sandwich is its very own Nashville hot chicken. As the story goes, this spicy bit of fried chicken was meant to be retribution by a woman scorned by Thornton Prince III. However, as many who followed, Prince loved the heat brought by a blend of spices mixed with hot oil and rubbed onto the crispy chicken.
Brisket sandwich - Texas
One might reasonably jest that Whataburger, found everywhere in the Lone Star State, is the signature sandwich of Texas. However, Texas-style brisket is even more prevalent, including at the hybrid gas station-attraction known as Buc-ee's.
Whether chopped or sliced, smokey beef is served on a bun with or without sauce allowing the flavor of the meat to shine after being seasoned with little more than salt and pepper. True to the spirit of Texas, Buc-ee's takes their sandwich as seriously as anywhere else, achieving a tender and juicy brisket with 12 to 14 hours of cook time.
Pastrami burger - Utah
Of all the food available in the Beehive State, there's one sandwich in particular that seems to be available everywhere. Though the pastrami burger didn't originate in Utah — hailing from California — it has become a commonplace handheld from Salt Lake City to St. George. An additionally culinary signature comes in the form of fry sauce — a combination of ketchup and mayonnaise — to be enjoyed with your french fries as well as your burger.
Vermonter - Vermont
What its name lacks in creativity is more than made up for in the variations that Vermonters have for the signature sandwich: the Vermonter. It is widely agreed that the standard for this handheld involves pairing slices of ham with turkey on bread with apple pieces, mustard, and Vermont cheddar. Other takes on the sandwich across the Green Mountain State use ingredients like arugula, bacon, cranberry pecan bread, raspberry sour cream, and red onion.
Sailor sandwich - Virginia
New York's popular pastrami on rye comes with an added helping of knockwurst in Virginia dating back to World War II. Trainees with the U.S. Navy had tried the combination that gained both favor and a permanent place on the menu at the appropriately named New York Deli as the Sailor Sandwich. Unlike the Big Apple's sandwich, Virginia's Sailor is served open-faced and is finished off with Swiss cheese and spicy mustard.
Smoked salmon sandwich - Washington
Those looking to snag a handheld in the Pacific Northwest can expect to find themselves joining Washington residents in seeking out the best smoked salmon sandwich. Between the commercial fleet netting salmon out of Puget Sound and the ample fresh water locales to fish from, there is plenty of whole fish available to procure and smoke to your own liking before serving it up on fresh baked bread with some cheese, greens, and dressing.
Pepperoni roll - West Virginia
Like pocket pies of varying design, coal miners of West Virginia came to rely upon a readily transported staple to satisfy appetites built up during a hard days work. So it was that bread rolls were prepared with pepperoni and cheese baked right inside like a precursor to pizza rolls of a grander size. The popularity of this handy signature sandwich saw it branch away from its blue collar roots to menus at restaurants and school cafeterias.
Grilled cheese - Wisconsin
Anyone whose every watched a Green Bay Packers game knows Wisconsinites are serious about their cheese, so it comes as no surprise that the humble comfort food often raised to decadent levels — the grilled cheese — remains the state's signature sandwich. The cheese-making heritage stretches back nearly two centuries, before Wisconsin was even a state. Beyond kitchens and restaurants, various takes on this dairy delight can be sampled at competitions and festivals held across the Badger State.
Bison burger - Wyoming
In the Cowboy State, game is treasured and that includes the official animal of Wyoming: bison. While this shaggy ruminant can be butchered and prepared just like typical cattle, allowing for dishes like bison chili, pot roast, ribs, and tenderloin, ground bison served as a burger makes for the state's signature sandwich. As far as taste is concerned, the diet of bison allows for a richer, and often sweeter, flavor than typical beef.
Methodology
To compile this list, consensus was sought utilizing forums, official tourism websites, as well as popular opinion and state reputations. Given the diverse populations of the 50 states and the varied cultures and regions contained therein, it is understood that views may vary on the sandwiches selected. Know that none of the choices were made lightly and, while representative of the state writ large, some sandwiches may not be popular in every town and village.