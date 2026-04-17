7 Best Frozen Chicken Brands In Grocery Stores, According To Customers
Whether you're short on time or trying to put together a hearty meal with minimal effort, frozen chicken just makes things easier. Grilled or breaded, filets or nuggets, home cooking doesn't get much simpler than popping frozen chicken in an oven or air fryer. The crispy, tasty results (plus the time and energy you save) often speak for themselves. It certainly helps that some of the biggest brands in the game have their own flavorful elements, textures, and offerings that make their filets a worthwhile choice.
According to customer reviews, though, there are some frozen chicken brands that stand above the rest. From the inclusive ingredients found in Applegate's products to the health-focused commitment of Real Good Foods and even the wide variety of products from bigger names, there are plenty of strong contenders for the best frozen chicken brands that can be found in grocery stores. With customers primarily focusing on taste, texture, and the overall pleasantness of each product compared to others, the frozen chicken products found on this list serve as perfect dinner options, which can be prepared almost as quickly as they can be plucked from the freezer aisle.
Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods is one of the biggest names in frozen chicken, and it's got the product lineup to show for it. From sandwich-ready chicken patties to crispy tenders, including the rather crunchy Southern Style Tenderloins, Tyson Foods has a major focus on pre-breaded chicken that can be easily popped into the oven or air fryer.
Customers attest to high quality across the board, with some products being particular highlights over others. The aforementioned chicken patties are a favorite, with testimonies referencing a tender interior that goes great with condiments like ketchup and mustard. Toppings, like cheese and tomato, also help strengthen the patties. But it's not the only adored product: Chicken Breast Strips and Chicken Nugget Bites have also earned places among Tyson's top foods, with reviews emphasizing a crispy texture and meaty interior. For chicken nuggets in particular (which were not invented by Tyson), customers are forthright with the tenderness of the meat.
This is even further exemplified by additional praise for other Tyson Foods chicken products. While fried and breaded chicken is its specialty, the company also has offerings like frozen Diced Chicken Breast, which makes for a perfect addition to a salad – even while cold! It's not just about one form of preparation, making Tyson Foods a perfect frozen chicken brand for regular grocery store visitors.
Applegate
The best kind of chicken is humanely-sourced, with no antibiotics present in the meat. Enter Applegate, which touts both of these achievements in its bags of fresh, white-meat chicken products. Applegate's chicken tenders are its most favored product, sporting a breaded exterior perfect for heating up to a golden-brown crisp. According to reviews from customers, the chicken's ethical sourcing is reflected in its delicious taste, which permeates every bite of meat.
What's more, Applegate is made even better thanks to the popularity of its gluten-free chicken products. Its tenders are especially beloved in this regard, with regulars thankful for such a tasty option that circumvents negative side effects from gluten sensitivities or allergies. Celiac disease is a consideration for Applegate, and one that defines the success of the company's best products. Though the breading is light, it's also delightfully crispy, aided by the tender meat that defines each offering.
The products procured go beyond tenders, though, with regulars also privy to its ethically-sourced chicken patties and nuggets. All chicken, whether gluten-free or not, has similar praises sung about a satisfactory balance between crunchy breading and juicy meat. It's an inclusive, balanced approach that makes for a tasty experience, regardless of one's approach to gluten-free products.
Banquet
Crispiness after cooking is a key selling factor for frozen chicken. One brand that customers laud for having a strong crunch is Banquet. Best known for its Mega Filets, Banquet has numerous breaded chicken products perfect for a variety of meals. The most popular of these is chicken sandwiches, bolstered by the thickness of the frozen filets customers are so enamored with.
According to reviews, Banquet's Mega Filets are almost deceptively tasty, especially when popped into the air fryer. It helps that it comes with a spicy variety that packs a powerful, tingling punch. Adding toppings like lettuce, tomato, and mayo offer complimentary flavoring, giving the chicken deeper versatility in the process. The same can be said for other fried chicken options, including its Popcorn Chicken, maintaining a crisp texture no matter what form the poultry comes in.
Banquet is further aided by the inclusion of chicken in its frozen dinner options, which come equipped with sides like mashed potatoes, corn, and mac and cheese (the latter of which is packed with 31 grams of protein). According to customers, these add to the experience of eating the chicken, which is breaded even when packaged with sides. Thanks to this presentation, Banquet chicken is phenomenal both on its own and as the defining cornerstone of a larger meal.
Real Good Foods
Potential purchasers seeking high protein value in frozen chicken products will be pleased to know that Real Good Foods has everything required for a meaty meal. Its varied breaded chicken products, from Strips to Chunks to Fillets, all tout grain-free and gluten-free breading, making the company's product easily accessible to everyone. Not only that, but each batch of chicken also doesn't have any artificial flavoring, nor added hormones. Couple this with what customers describe as a surprising high-protein, low-calorie serving size, and Real Good Foods is one of the best in the business.
Reviews exalt the chicken as incredibly tasty, made all the more attractive thanks to both its packed protein and low carb ingredients. Because of its advertised benefits, Real Good Foods has delivered a pleasant balance between taste and health consciousness in its chicken products. Plus, everything from the Breaded Chicken Strips to the Chicken Nuggets is enjoyably crispy. Each attribute, such as gluten-free products, only serves to make the company an even stronger supermarket choice.
The company also offers chicken in other frozen products like burritos, such as the Chicken & Pepper Jack Cheese version. It also emphasizes how the core products can be made into unique dishes, furthering it as a healthier option than other grocery store frozen chicken.
Bells & Evans
Customers who are seeking a juicy, extremely tender frozen chicken experience need look no further than Bells & Evans. With a number of breaded chicken products across the company's output, there are plenty of compliments originating from satisfied purchasers. This is especially apparent for its various chicken tenders, which include regular and gluten-free options. Luckily, reviews online indicate both have prominent strengths, with taste being the primary factor regulars flock to.
The breading isn't as thick as that found in some other chicken brands, making for more tender products when cooked for the amount of time instructed. However, some customers have found that, with enough time in the air fryer, these delectable chicken meals can muscle up a strong, crispy crunch.
Folks online also note the lack of greasiness in the frozen chicken options after they're cooked. Even though the chicken can be prepared the same way as any other brand, this focus on juicy, tender meat makes for a notable strength. You might wind up paying a little more for Bell & Evans, but many commenters say the price is worth it because the chicken is just that delectable.
Perdue Chicken
An easy-to-recognize name amongst the sea of chicken products available in stores, Perdue Chicken has a wide array of frozen chicken products — and that variety works in its favor. The company's offerings come in all shapes and sizes, from frozen Chicken Chunks to good old-fashioned tenders.
The wide selection of available frozen chicken from Perdue has similar testimony from regular customers. This includes praise for how crispy the poultry becomes in the air fryer, coupled with adoration for the taste of its breading. Reviews for frozen tenders describe the chicken as brimming with flavor and easy to cook.
This extends to other products as well, with some customers claiming that the chicken is restaurant quality. Once again, crispiness is a factor that supersedes all others, no matter which product is being discussed. It helps that some, such as Perdue's Simply Smart Organic Chicken Nuggets, provide a healthier alternative, even to the company's own products. Thanks to this approach, Perdue Chicken is a solid option made more worthy by its many types of chicken sold.
Just Bare
While chicken itself is a healthy animal protein source, some products add such a large layer of breading that the fried rendition comes out a lot less favorable to one's health. Not so with Just Bare, which touts a variety of chicken products that have no added hormones, artificial ingredients, or antibiotics. Often sold at Costco, this particular brand evokes universal praise, despite having a rather steep price tag in contrast to other entries.
Of the wide variety of products Just Bare sells, its Chicken Bites, which function as chicken nuggets, are its most high-regarded. Customers are in love with the texture after it's cooked in the oven, with a perfect balance between freshly crisp exterior and juicy tender interior. The deliciousness extends to an air-fried approach as well, emphasizing how, no matter the cooking method, its chicken is still delicious.
The same can be said for other offerings, too. Just Bare's Breaded Chunks are said to be crispy even hours after getting cooked, making for a strong complement to other dishes, such as salads. Just Bare's Fillets stay tender and juicy after cooking, a positive attribute that makes the chicken more suitable for meals such as sandwiches. Strips, Just Bare's version of chicken tenders, are just as important, sporting thick, tender meat that's exemplified by a crunchy outer breading. All these attributes make Just Bare's lineup worthy of its greatness, elevating itself to major heights among grocery store frozen chicken brands.
Methodology
Frozen chicken brands featured in this list were chosen based on the reviews and testimonies of customers found online. Primary testimony comes from posts on social media as well as online retailer websites where many of these chicken brands are sold, providing ample perspectives from regular consumers who shop at different stores and online. Official product pages on company websites offered even more customer reviews to sift through. Taste and texture were the biggest factors in developing the final list, along with the number of customers who attested to the quality of each brand.