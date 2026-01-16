Neither Tyson Nor McDonald's: Here's Who Really Invented Chicken Nuggets

Who doesn't love a juicy, crispy chicken nugget? The truth is, lots and lots of people do, which is why the golden, fried poultry bits are offered in supermarkets and all types of restaurants across the world. Heck, even Taco Bell has had chicken nuggets on its menu. But how did chicken nuggets come to be?

The inventor behind our beloved nuggies wasn't Tyson Foods or McDonald's (though, as Tyson told Food Republic, the company certainly "played a significant role in the category's growth" and subsequent rise to global popularity). As with many food origin stories, there's some dispute about who nuggetized the chicken first. But a professor of poultry science and food science at Cornell University named Robert C. Baker is widely credited with the invention.

Baker was the founder of the university's Institute of Food Science and Marketing. In a Cornell laboratory in 1963, he set out to innovate ways of repurposing chicken. Among his discoveries, Baker pioneered an approach that involved grinding raw poultry — using vinegar and salt to draw moisture out of the meat — and binding the chicken with ground grains and powdered milk. The concoction was then molded into bite-sized "sticks" and coated with a special breading designed to stay attached through the freezing and frying processes. Thus, chicken sticks, the forerunner of today's chicken nuggets, were born. In creating a food invention that would ultimately take the culinary world by storm, Baker was actually just trying to help local New York poultry farmers, who were struggling in a failing post-World War II chicken market.