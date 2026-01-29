10 Grocery Store Frozen Meals With Over 30 Grams Of Protein
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Frozen meals are more than just convenient and tasty. Some can be quite filling and, for meals packing over 30 grams of protein, you can heat them up and dig in knowing that you'll have more energy and time to get things done.
Most people think of protein as fuel for muscle development, but its benefits go far beyond that. When a person gets their appropriate protein intake, it encourages hair and nail health, enables robust digestion, and plays a major role in hormone regulation. However, planning and preparing homemade, high-protein meals can take up a ton of time, especially if you include different sources of protein to get all your amino acids.
Finding high protein meals in the freezer section isn't particularly difficult if you keep an eye out for the right ingredients like edamame, which can have more protein than an egg, shrimp, or beef. Modern ingredients like whey protein can fortify traditional recipes, bulking up foods that historically lacked in protein and adding variety to your shopping trip.
Healthy Choice Max Tex Mex Chicken
Healthy Choice has plenty of meals with tons of protein, but few can compete with the 33 grams in its Tex Mex Chicken bowl. With heartiness from chicken and beans, nutrients from corn, peppers, and onions, and a sauce rich in lime juice and spices, this frozen meal is loaded with both vitamins and flavor.
Purchase the Healthy Choice Max Tex Mex Chicken Bowl from Target for $5.79 (price may vary based on location).
Vital Pursuit Max Pro Cheese Lovers Pizza
If you're looking to shake things up from the standard protein bowls, this pizza has 33 grams of protein per package thanks to added milk protein isolate. Plus, it gives you the chance to elevate frozen pizza with all sorts of extra ingredients, whether you want to bulk it up with some high protein meat, like turkey, or just add some more flavor with herbs, pickled peppers, or fresh vegetables.
Purchase the Vital Pursuit Cheese Lovers Pizza for $3.99 at Target.
Kevin's Natural Foods Parmesan Basil Chicken
Whether as a standalone dish or as a pasta topping, this dish comes loaded with 34 grams of protein. Plus, it has 20% of your daily value of calcium and a quarter of your daily value of potassium, giving you plenty of nutritional bang for your buck.
Purchase Kevin's Natural Foods Parmesan Basil Chicken Bowl for $5.99 at Target.
Realgood Foods Co. Buffalo Chicken
Looking for a little bit of spice and a whole lot of protein? This frozen entree has a whopping 46 grams of protein and even a separate container of broccoli, all while being gluten-free and with no added sugars.
Purchase Realgood Food Co.'s Buffalo Chicken Meal at Kroger for $7.99.
Vital Pursuit Chicken & Spinach Garlic Alfredo Bowl
Another great choice from Vital Pursuit, this frozen meal's strips of chicken breasts come fortified with isolated soy protein, giving it 31 grams per serving. Plus, it has 12 grams of fiber and plenty of iron, Vitamin C, and calcium.
Purchase the Vital Pursuit Chicken & Spinach Garlic Alfredo Bowl at Walmart for $3.98.
Realgood Foods Co. Grande Cheese Enchiladas
With 36 grams of protein per serving, it's hard to imagine how a cheese enchilada could be so filling. However, Realgood Foods Co. innovated and used shreds of chicken as the tortilla, giving it a meaty, satisfying exterior to complement the gooey cheese.
Purchase Realgood Foods Co.'s Cheese Enchiladas at Kroger for $4.99.
Healthy Choice Max Honey Sriracha Chicken
Containing 34 grams of protein and a medley of quinoa, rice, and barley, this is an incredibly filling option. Complete with leafy greens, edamame, peppers, and carrots, it's a great all-in-one option for many nutritional needs.
Purchase the Healthy Choice Max Honey Sriracha Chicken Bowl at Target for $5.79.
Hungry-Man Classic Fried Chicken
Looking for an entree, sides, and dessert all in one package? This fried chicken dinner comes with mashed potatoes, corn, a brownie, and, of course, a one pound piece of fried chicken, totaling 39 grams of protein per serving.
Purchase Hungry-Man's Classic Fried Chicken Dinner at Walmart for $5.47.
Banquet Boneless Fried Chicken Meal
This meal comes with two fried chicken patties and a hearty side of macaroni and cheese to give you 31 grams of protein, all in one box. Add in some condiments and a bun and you've got two chicken sandwiches and a side for an affordable price.
Purchase the Banquet MEGA Meal Boneless Fried Chicken from Banquet at Kroger for $2.99.
Hungry-Man Combo with Meatloaf and Barbecue Chicken
If you can't decide what to have for dinner, this frozen meal gives you two options of a meatloaf with brown sauce and barbecue chicken, for a combined 31 grams of protein. Plus, it comes with two potato sides as well, one roasted and the other mashed.
Purchase Hungry-Man's Combo Meatloaf and BBQ-Sauced Chicken Dinner at Walmart for $5.49.