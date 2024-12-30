The Chicken Chain That's One Of The Best Spots For Gluten-Free Eats

Dining in restaurants when you're gluten-free can be tricky to navigate, but a few of the larger fast food chains are known for their GF-friendly practices. When folks with celiac disease and other gluten intolerances need a quick bite on the go, one of the best options is popular chicken chain Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A has an especially robust array of gluten-free items on its menu, ranging from breakfast foods and chicken dishes to entree salads, treats, and sides, which makes it attractive to the GF crowd just from the perspective of variety. The restaurant also cooks its gluten-free waffle fries in a dedicated fryer, so contamination from wheat-containing products doesn't occur there. Potential cross-contamination in shared fryers is one of the reasons you should think twice about ordering deep-fried items in breakfast joints, but this risk is alleviated when restaurants like Chick-fil-A use dedicated equipment.

All that being said, there are a few pointers to keep in mind. GF diners should always err on the side of caution and verify that the specific Chick-fil-A location they're dining at has a dedicated fryer. They should also make a clear point of informing the cashier that they have a gluten intolerance. And, like many restaurants that strive to accommodate the GF crowd, Chick-fil-A can't guarantee that items prepared in its kitchens will be completely free of trace amounts of gluten. The exception is non-gluten products that come prepackaged, keeping them away from possible contact with wheat in the restaurant's prep spaces.