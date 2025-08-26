The Costco Frozen Fried Chicken With A Deliciously Unique Breading

When shopping at Costco, most people know to grab the basics, like snacks, Nespresso pods, or even giant buckets of honey. But did you know you can also find great deals on frozen food? Costco sells a large, 3-pound bag of Real Good Foods Lightly Breaded Chicken Strips for around $17.69, though prices may vary.

One might get sticker shock at the thought of spending close to $18 on frozen chicken, but consider this: A 20-ounce bag of the same product costs $7.86 at Walmart. The Costco option works out to roughly 36 cents an ounce, while the Walmart version costs 39 cents an ounce. That may seem minor, but when you compare pound for pound, Costco's version is about $5.89 a pound, while Walmart's runs $6.29 a pound.

Furthermore, Real Good Foods chicken strips are gluten-free and keto-friendly, as the breading is made with chickpea flour rather than wheat flour. Chickpea flour, which is made from garbanzo beans ground into a powder-like substance, is high in protein and fiber, and chickpeas are also a great source of iron. Considering how versatile these chicken strips are — you can use them to top a salad, make a crunchy, sticky, spicy fried chicken sandwich, or simply eat them with your favorite type of french fries — the case for buying a larger quantity at Costco becomes much stronger.