More People Should Be Talking About This Texas Roadhouse Butter Dupe

One word about Texas Roadhouse and the first thing that comes to mind is a mouthwateringly soft, warm roll topped with the restaurant's signature cinnamon butter (among other Texas Roadhouse-ranked sides). Every bite of butter melts into the interior of the delicate bread, leaving a fragrant, spicy note, a decadent mouthfeel, a lightly sweetened taste, and an overall delicious experience. If you want a dupe for this delightfully craveworthy butter at home, look no further than Member's Mark Cinnamon Honey Butter.

This particular tub is made from 100% butter, without any oils that might dilute the rich flavor. In fact, the ingredients are solely salted butter, powdered sugar, honey, brown sugar syrup, and cinnamon for a blissful creation. It's available in a 12.4-ounce tub and can only be found at Sam's Club. Better yet, it's super affordable, costing only $6.44 and featuring over 32 one-tablespoon servings. If you do not have a membership, you can't shop in-store. However, regardless of membership status, you can order this cinnamon honey butter via grocery delivery apps like Instacart instead. If neither is an option, consider whipping up your own version of this honey butter at home by incorporating a teaspoon of ground cinnamon for that classic Texas Roadhouse taste.