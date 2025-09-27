More People Should Be Talking About This Texas Roadhouse Butter Dupe
One word about Texas Roadhouse and the first thing that comes to mind is a mouthwateringly soft, warm roll topped with the restaurant's signature cinnamon butter (among other Texas Roadhouse-ranked sides). Every bite of butter melts into the interior of the delicate bread, leaving a fragrant, spicy note, a decadent mouthfeel, a lightly sweetened taste, and an overall delicious experience. If you want a dupe for this delightfully craveworthy butter at home, look no further than Member's Mark Cinnamon Honey Butter.
This particular tub is made from 100% butter, without any oils that might dilute the rich flavor. In fact, the ingredients are solely salted butter, powdered sugar, honey, brown sugar syrup, and cinnamon for a blissful creation. It's available in a 12.4-ounce tub and can only be found at Sam's Club. Better yet, it's super affordable, costing only $6.44 and featuring over 32 one-tablespoon servings. If you do not have a membership, you can't shop in-store. However, regardless of membership status, you can order this cinnamon honey butter via grocery delivery apps like Instacart instead. If neither is an option, consider whipping up your own version of this honey butter at home by incorporating a teaspoon of ground cinnamon for that classic Texas Roadhouse taste.
How to enjoy this Texas Roadhouse dupe
While slathering a healthy serving of cinnamon honey butter on top of your favorite Parkerhouse roll recipe is a given, there are so many other ways you can use this spiced, sweetened butter. For example, top your morning French toast with it for subtle bursts of zingy cinnamon and richness that complement a gooey maple syrup. Spread some on top of your favorite toast or bagel for a cinnamon-honey spin with minimal effort. Pack in a little bit of extra flavor into your homemade cinnamon rolls by using this butter as the spread instead of regular butter in your homemade version.
Try incorporating a few tablespoons of this butter onto maple-roasted carrots and parsnips, or other hearty autumnal veggies. Think honeynut or butternut squash (just make sure to follow these tips to cook squash in the oven) for a rich, nutty flavor and a buttery aroma that brings out the subtle sweetness in the orange-fleshed gourds. Speaking of pumpkin, use some of this butter in the crust of your next pumpkin or apple pie to double down on the incredible spices and provide an irresistible scent (and flavor) as it bakes.