What Gives Arrabbiata Sauce Its Iconic Spice?

You definitely don't have to be Italian to appreciate arrabbiata sauce: a spicy, tomato-based pasta sauce with origins in Rome. While you can't go wrong with a classic marinara for spaghetti or lasagna, swapping it out for arrabbiata sauce can give your dishes a much-needed kick. Since Italian food isn't necessarily known for being spicy, you may be wondering where the heat in arrabbiata comes from. The answer is straightforward: red chili flakes.

The word arrabbiata (or arrabbiato) means "angry" in Italian, which makes it no surprise that it was used to name this spicy sauce. But while red chili flakes give it its characteristic kick, the rest its ingredients are essentially identical to a classic tomato sauce: oil, crushed tomatoes, onion, garlic, basil, salt, and pepper. In fact, many cooks who used heaps of oil, garlic, and red chili flakes were called arrabbiato, perhaps because they were taking out their anger on their pasta with spice.