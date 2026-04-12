The 9 Best Bakery Items At Walmart, According To Reviews

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When you're looking for gourmet baked goods, the bakery section at Walmart probably isn't the first place that comes to mind. However, it's chock full of surprisingly solid options — that is, if you know what to shop for. Between the wide array of choices and the budget-friendly prices, don't be too quick to write off Walmart as the place to go for your next sweet treat.

Walmart sells a fairly large selection of baked goods including cookies, cheesecake, brownies, and even custom cakes made to order for any occasion. Don't believe us? Ask the hundreds of Walmart shoppers who regularly post on the internet about their finds, letting newbies know what to grab and what to skip when shopping for something sweet. I consulted their expertise — as well as a little personal experience — to figure out which of the chain's bakery items are the very best. If you're looking to skip the guesswork when you shop at Walmart, these are cookies, cakes, and breads that receive the most praise.