The Walmart Bakery Cake Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of

Many shoppers like grocery store bakeries for their more affordable baked goods that don't sacrifice flavor, as many chains have stepped up their game with private-label brands. Walmart's Marketside brand makes a cake that its customers can't get enough of, which many say is a spot-on dupe of one of Starbucks' loaf cakes. The Marketside Iced Lemon Sliced Loaf Cake is not only a taste- and look-alike for Starbucks' Iced Lemon Loaf, but we named it one of the best fresh-baked goods at popular grocery chains. Frankly, it's a great option if you don't feel like making a lemon drizzle cake or a slow-cooker French lemon cake.

The sliced loaf cake is made with lemon juice in both the cake and the icing, giving it lots of bright, lemony flavor that's praised in reviews on Walmart's website and from social media fans. Reviewers also note that it's moist and not too sweet, and some say it's not only as good as Starbucks' cake, but it might be even better. The lemony treat has an overall 4.4 out of 5 rating on Walmart's website, with three-quarters of the reviews giving it five stars.

Shoppers can buy the cake in a pack of eight 1.8-ounce slices for $4.98, enough to turn some of them into sunny French toast. Individually-wrapped slices that are a little over twice as big at 3.7 ounces are also available for $1.48 each. The lemon cake was one of the first three when the Marketside loaf cakes debuted in 2020, at just $1 for a slice at the time, along with Banana Nut and Iced Marble.