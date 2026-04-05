Customers Stock Up On This Store-Bought Steak Rub For More Than Just Meat

There sure are plenty of ways to improve a steak, from mastering the ideal way to cook each cut to finding your favorite rub, be it taco seasoning or your own Greek spice blend. One popular premade option is McCormick's Montreal Steak Seasoning, available in a 29-ounce bottle from Costco. The exact ingredients are a mystery, but it has some truly solid building blocks: coarse salt (the best kind for building a steak's crust), pepper (both red and black), garlic, onion, and even paprika. That's enough to take a good steak and turn it into something truly great — but, as some customers have pointed out, you don't have to limit yourself to slabs of beef here. Montreal Steak Seasoning can improve a number of dishes. In fact, it's even written on the container itself that it's tasty on steaks, burgers, and tacos.

One Costco reviewer wrote, "When cooking, I sprinkle it on fresh broccoli or asparagus steamed in the microwave, and add it to canned vegetables for flavor. I use it in soups, stews, potato salad, tuna salad, gravy, fried rice, and so many other dishes." Another noted that they use it on all kinds of meat, including chicken and fish, while a separate customer claimed they love it on burgers. Many echo these sentiments, adding it to everything from grilled vegetables to rice to salmon or pork chops.