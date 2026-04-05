Customers Stock Up On This Store-Bought Steak Rub For More Than Just Meat
There sure are plenty of ways to improve a steak, from mastering the ideal way to cook each cut to finding your favorite rub, be it taco seasoning or your own Greek spice blend. One popular premade option is McCormick's Montreal Steak Seasoning, available in a 29-ounce bottle from Costco. The exact ingredients are a mystery, but it has some truly solid building blocks: coarse salt (the best kind for building a steak's crust), pepper (both red and black), garlic, onion, and even paprika. That's enough to take a good steak and turn it into something truly great — but, as some customers have pointed out, you don't have to limit yourself to slabs of beef here. Montreal Steak Seasoning can improve a number of dishes. In fact, it's even written on the container itself that it's tasty on steaks, burgers, and tacos.
One Costco reviewer wrote, "When cooking, I sprinkle it on fresh broccoli or asparagus steamed in the microwave, and add it to canned vegetables for flavor. I use it in soups, stews, potato salad, tuna salad, gravy, fried rice, and so many other dishes." Another noted that they use it on all kinds of meat, including chicken and fish, while a separate customer claimed they love it on burgers. Many echo these sentiments, adding it to everything from grilled vegetables to rice to salmon or pork chops.
Different ways you can use Montreal Steak Seasoning to zhuzh up your meals
Even places like Reddit are ready to give this blend some love. Interestingly, in a thread on r/Steak, many chimed in that they wouldn't dare use it on steak itself, but they put it on other things, like hamburger patties and pork chops. One poster in another thread wrote that this seasoning mix should be reserved specifically for vegetables. "I sprinkled some over roasted asparagus as a finisher, and it was positively delicious," they wrote. Similarly, they used it to great success on roasted cauliflower florets, praising how easy and tasty it was — and honestly, a gentle sprinkle after your sheet pan comes out of the oven sounds truly mouthwatering.
Someone replied to that same thread that this mix makes the perfect glass rim for a bloody mary or Caesar. Others ran with the idea, claiming it positively transforms a salad. "Putting it on a Caesar salad is [mind-blowing]. I won't eat Caesar salad any other way," a Redditor wrote. In another thread, someone claimed that it boosts anything they add it to, but we're still stuck on the idea of using it to rim your favorite savory cocktail. As a garnish for a spicy margarita? Yes, please. Really, any dish that feels a little dull on its own could use a dash or two — just be sure to be mindful of the sodium in the recipe if you're watching your intake, as about ⅛ teaspoon has 11% of your daily value of salt.