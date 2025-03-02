Taco Seasoning Is Your Ticket To More Flavorful Steak

It's hard not to enjoy steak when it's cooked to the perfect tenderness and seasoned just right, even if only with a little salt. Steak can be a simple pleasure, but it's also easy to spice up in a pinch — no pun intended — if you want to deepen the flavor. Your new secret steak seasoning ingredient? Taco seasoning. Don't believe us? We spoke to Gabriel Laredo from Meat N' Bone in an exclusive Food Republic interview to learn all about this spice hack.

According to Laredo, most high-quality steaks taste great without excessive seasoning. He explains, "The natural flavors of premium beef — especially well-marbled cuts — are already rich, beefy, and full of depth. That said, a light dusting of taco seasoning can add a subtle smokey and slightly spicy kick."

There are plenty of seasoning mistakes to be made with steak, and one of the biggest is going overboard and creating a thick, cakey layer around your cut. Laredo notes, "The key is to use [taco seasoning] sparingly, as too much can overpower the natural umami of the meat," adding, "It's best as a light rub before cooking rather than a marinade or finishing seasoning." This way, the meat's texture stays intact while the taco seasoning has time to properly infuse its flavor. So next time you fire up the grill, take this expert spice advice and upgrade your steak instead of reaching for a marinade.