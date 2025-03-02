Taco Seasoning Is Your Ticket To More Flavorful Steak
It's hard not to enjoy steak when it's cooked to the perfect tenderness and seasoned just right, even if only with a little salt. Steak can be a simple pleasure, but it's also easy to spice up in a pinch — no pun intended — if you want to deepen the flavor. Your new secret steak seasoning ingredient? Taco seasoning. Don't believe us? We spoke to Gabriel Laredo from Meat N' Bone in an exclusive Food Republic interview to learn all about this spice hack.
According to Laredo, most high-quality steaks taste great without excessive seasoning. He explains, "The natural flavors of premium beef — especially well-marbled cuts — are already rich, beefy, and full of depth. That said, a light dusting of taco seasoning can add a subtle smokey and slightly spicy kick."
There are plenty of seasoning mistakes to be made with steak, and one of the biggest is going overboard and creating a thick, cakey layer around your cut. Laredo notes, "The key is to use [taco seasoning] sparingly, as too much can overpower the natural umami of the meat," adding, "It's best as a light rub before cooking rather than a marinade or finishing seasoning." This way, the meat's texture stays intact while the taco seasoning has time to properly infuse its flavor. So next time you fire up the grill, take this expert spice advice and upgrade your steak instead of reaching for a marinade.
Apply taco seasoning to steak with a light touch
So, what is taco seasoning really made of? According to Gabriel Laredo, the "key elements [are]: cumin, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and a touch of chili powder." Using these spices — either individually or straight from a taco seasoning packet — is the perfect way to enhance and highlight what your steak is already bringing to the table. Laredo says, "These spices complement the beef's natural flavors rather than compete with them." And with something as thick and juicy as steak, you definitely want the meat to remain the main event.
As Laredo reminds home cooks, this hack comes with a caveat: Use a light hand so as not to mask the beef's natural flavor. "Many taco seasoning blends have too much salt and other overpowering ingredients, which can take away from the clean, rich taste of well-sourced beef," he explains. So while a store-bought mix is convenient, it may also be overly salty — but thankfully, it's not the only option. For those still craving a taco-inspired flavor, Laredo suggests, "The best approach is to use individual spices in moderation — a pinch of cumin, a dash of paprika, maybe a little garlic powder — so you control the balance without overwhelming the meat."
This way, you still get that depth of flavor without the risk of overpowering the steak. But if you're in a hurry and need a quick dusting of spice, pre-made taco seasoning is the way to go.