The Award-Winning Costco Cheese That Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of

Costco sells a wide variety of cheeses, but customers consistently rave about one in particular: Kirkland Signature Coastal Cheddar. This cheddar is made from pasteurized cow's milk that's aged for up to 15 months at the Ford Farm Dairy along England's Jurassic Coast. It's a crumbly cheddar that's satisfyingly nutty and sweet, and has that sought-after crunchiness resulting from naturally occurring calcium lactate crystals.

Ford Farm's Coastal Cheddar has won gold medals at the British Cheese Awards and International Cheese Awards. However, you don't have to be a culinary expert to appreciate it, especially given its estimated $5 per pound price point. It's extremely approachable, and Costco shoppers are absolutely obsessed with it. Some claim it's their holy grail Costco item, and say it's superior to Kerrigan and Flagship. On Reddit, one fan shared: "I really like the Coastal Cheddar. It's slightly sweet to me, like a hint of pineapple. Goes fantastic on salads." Another commentator described it as "dry, a bit tangy and intense cheddar [flavor]. Incredibly good cheese for the price" (per Reddit).

Of course, cheese preferences depend on individual palates. Because of where and how it's made, Kirkland Signature Coastal Cheddar tastes like authentically British cheddar should, meaning it's complex, crumbly, and sharp. Some have even compared it to a parmesan-cheddar hybrid. So if you love the intense flavor and unique texture of British cheddars, we'd suggest jumping on this Costco bandwagon.