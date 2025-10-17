The Award-Winning Costco Cheese That Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of
Costco sells a wide variety of cheeses, but customers consistently rave about one in particular: Kirkland Signature Coastal Cheddar. This cheddar is made from pasteurized cow's milk that's aged for up to 15 months at the Ford Farm Dairy along England's Jurassic Coast. It's a crumbly cheddar that's satisfyingly nutty and sweet, and has that sought-after crunchiness resulting from naturally occurring calcium lactate crystals.
Ford Farm's Coastal Cheddar has won gold medals at the British Cheese Awards and International Cheese Awards. However, you don't have to be a culinary expert to appreciate it, especially given its estimated $5 per pound price point. It's extremely approachable, and Costco shoppers are absolutely obsessed with it. Some claim it's their holy grail Costco item, and say it's superior to Kerrigan and Flagship. On Reddit, one fan shared: "I really like the Coastal Cheddar. It's slightly sweet to me, like a hint of pineapple. Goes fantastic on salads." Another commentator described it as "dry, a bit tangy and intense cheddar [flavor]. Incredibly good cheese for the price" (per Reddit).
Of course, cheese preferences depend on individual palates. Because of where and how it's made, Kirkland Signature Coastal Cheddar tastes like authentically British cheddar should, meaning it's complex, crumbly, and sharp. Some have even compared it to a parmesan-cheddar hybrid. So if you love the intense flavor and unique texture of British cheddars, we'd suggest jumping on this Costco bandwagon.
The best ways to enjoy Kirkland Signature Coastal Cheddar
Costco's Coastal Cheddar might be crumbly, but that's part of its charm. Thin slices don't hold up like creamy American cheddar, but thicker cuts make for a heartier, more indulgent sandwich. To create an incredible grilled cheese sandwich, don't forget to spread that cheese all the way to the edges. Elevate that grilled cheese further with tasty ingredients like apple jam, bacon, or pulled pork.
If you want to branch out from sandwiches, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy this Costco cheese. Its easily crumbling texture lends itself beautifully to salads, and its salty-sweetness means it pairs well with dried cherries, Honey Crisp apples, or nuts. The consistency also makes it easy to break apart and sprinkle over fried eggs or mix into your morning scramble.
Fans especially love it in mac and cheese, often blending it with smoked Gouda or Gruyère for extra depth. Others have used it on pizza and burgers, but to keep things super simple, we suggest serving it alongside freshly baked sourdough bread. Pair the cheddar cheese with bourbon or a sparkling cider to balance flavors. And for those who don't mind putting in more effort, home cooks highly recommend smoking it, with one Reddit user sharing, "It smokes up really nicely! I've smoked with plum, almond, and apple at different times."