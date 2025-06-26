The Fast Food Trend Reddit Wants To Make A Thing Of The Past

There have been a lot of fast food trends that have come and gone over the years; remember the great chicken sandwich battle that began in 2019 (see Food Republic's ranking of the best and worst here). Or who could forget the plant-based craze that took place, coincidentally in the same year, which involved Burger King's rollout of its Impossible Whopper, made by Impossible Foods, as well as Del Taco and Carl's Jr. using Beyond Meat? There is one persistent trend that has stood the test of time, though, and some Redditors would like to see it go the way of Carl Jr.'s Beyond Burger — that is, gone from the fast food landscape — and it's the secret menu fad.

In a Cooking thread, someone posed the question, "Are there any [food] trends you feel are tired and overdone?" One of the top upvoted responses was, "'Secret menu' food items got really old really fast" (per Reddit). They explained that they're a former barista, and they found that customers expected them to know all the secret menu items that "some rando on the Internet" dreamed up.

On a rant post under the In-N-Out Reddit page, the OP called secret menus "a myth," while another commenter pointed out that it can actually be used as part of the marketing for a company, because it makes "people feel like they know more than others," they wrote (via Reddit).