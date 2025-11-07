10 Fast Food Slogans That Vanished

Even though they are carefully crafted to stick with audiences and inspire frequent patronage, sometimes even the most impactful fast food slogans can disappear. Since more goes into promoting burgers, pizza, and tacos than just a catchy turn of phrase, there are many factors that determine longevity. Whether evanescent thanks to a rapidly evolving market, or lasting years as with taglines from chains like Domino's and Dunkin' Donuts, each change in advertising has its own unique story.

In some instances, a successful campaign could be sidelined in favor of targeting a new demographic, like with Arby's. Alternatively, a marketing blockbuster could get tripped up by unintended sabotage from the spokesperson, like what happened with Wendy's in the '80s. No matter the cause, even slogans that generated lines of merchandise remain subject to the passage of time and what follows are examples that, unlike once dropped "Pizza! Pizza!" of Little Caesars that returned, simply vanished.