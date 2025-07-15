We Tried And Ranked Shake Shack's New Loaded Hot Dogs

New loaded hot dogs are coming to Shake Shack — yes, you read that right. The Big Apple restaurant is associated with its burgers made from fresh beef, so weenies aren't typically the first thing that spring to mind. But according to John Karangis, Shake Shack's Executive Chef and VP of Culinary Innovation, the company leaned towards nostalgia for its frank-focused menu, referring to the burger giant's start as hot dog cart for bolder specialties to tie in on National Hot Dog Day July 16.

That makes these novelty franks — which are only available for a limited time, mind you – a homecoming of sorts. Tapping into toppers like tangy peppers, cheese sauce, and beef chili, the chain dials up the Vienna Beef links, which, as always, are served split-top on a buttery Martin's potato roll. The hot dogs range from $4.99 to $7.99, and the fleeting promotion comes with a BOGO offer, where customers can snag two dogs — any style — for $8 during the lineup's availability.

Prior to the hot dog lineup's launch on July 15, I swung by the chain's Innovation Kitchen in Manhattan's West Village to give them a try. Putting off lunch may have been a questionable choice, but I wanted my tastebuds as unsullied as possible for the job ahead — ranking the dogs on taste, quality, and total deliciousness. (I also devoured an OG Shake Shack hot dog for reference.) So, did Shake Shack knock any of these novelty dogs out of the park?