We Tried And Ranked Shake Shack's New Loaded Hot Dogs
New loaded hot dogs are coming to Shake Shack — yes, you read that right. The Big Apple restaurant is associated with its burgers made from fresh beef, so weenies aren't typically the first thing that spring to mind. But according to John Karangis, Shake Shack's Executive Chef and VP of Culinary Innovation, the company leaned towards nostalgia for its frank-focused menu, referring to the burger giant's start as hot dog cart for bolder specialties to tie in on National Hot Dog Day July 16.
That makes these novelty franks — which are only available for a limited time, mind you – a homecoming of sorts. Tapping into toppers like tangy peppers, cheese sauce, and beef chili, the chain dials up the Vienna Beef links, which, as always, are served split-top on a buttery Martin's potato roll. The hot dogs range from $4.99 to $7.99, and the fleeting promotion comes with a BOGO offer, where customers can snag two dogs — any style — for $8 during the lineup's availability.
Prior to the hot dog lineup's launch on July 15, I swung by the chain's Innovation Kitchen in Manhattan's West Village to give them a try. Putting off lunch may have been a questionable choice, but I wanted my tastebuds as unsullied as possible for the job ahead — ranking the dogs on taste, quality, and total deliciousness. (I also devoured an OG Shake Shack hot dog for reference.) So, did Shake Shack knock any of these novelty dogs out of the park?
4. Crispy Onion Cheese Dog
The Crispy Onion Cheese Dog was the most bare-bones of the bunch. For this specialty, Shake Shack tosses on fried onion strings and the chain's melty cheese sauce composed of cheddar and American. Executive Chef John Karangis noted that the restaurant uses Vidalia onions, which are prized for their faint sweetness, especially with the breading they assemble and fry in-house across locations. I could detect their slightly zesty essence against the juicy snap of Vienna Beef and tangy queso sauce.
The pairing certainly sounded interesting on paper; they're far from the ordinary hot dog accoutrements offered at most fast food joints. But tasting it firsthand, I felt a tad underwhelmed once the elements came together. I had no complaints about the cheese sauce — the sharpness and creaminess are always divine — and I enjoyed the onions, though the coating (well-seasoned, I might add) was a touch more "bread-y" than I would have preferred. So why last place? Simply put, the concoction didn't call out to me, never mind at the premium Shake Shack is charging for the specialty hot dogs. I could see the savory vision the chain was trying to produce, but compared to the other mouthwatering choices stepping up to my plate, this one fell slightly flat. I'd rather spend $4.99 on a regular hot dog and customize it to my liking, even if it winds up costing more.
3. Angus Beef Chili Dog
Though the Angus Beef Chili Dog winds up in second-to-last, I was definitely intrigued by Shake Shack's take on this classic combo. As the name suggests, it's slathered in beef chili (a bean-less version, which may or may not be a deal-breaker to some) and garnished with more of the deep-fried Vidalia onions present on the last dog. Recipes like classic grass-fed beef chili go hand-in-hand with hot dogs, so it's bound to please anyone who opts for this evergreen combination.
The Angus Beef Chili Dog didn't suffer from the same issues as the Crispy Onion Cheese Dog. The chili was finely-minced, with a faint tomato notes and warm spices that complemented the onions well. The latter were also crunchier on this hot dog, much to my liking. Surprisingly, it wasn't very messy and didn't leave that reddish-orange grease behind like other chili dogs. It was traditional, but with Shake Shack's signature chutzpah.
Due to the high quality of every ingredient involved, it's hard to knock this one — it's definitely an above-average hot dog, loaded with a fair ratio of toppings. The reason I didn't rank it higher, however, had to do with the meat chili. The seasonings were just a little too subtle; it was missing the warm complexity that's especially needed for bouncing off the grilled aromas of the beef frank.
2. High Heat Dog
The Smoke Shack is, in my opinion, the absolute best burger you can order at Shake Shack. And if you think so too, then you'll probably enjoy the High Heat Dog as much as I did. Slathered once again in the burger joint's signature cheese sauce, the dogs were piled with finely-chopped cherry peppers on the same golden potato bun. A light dusting of powdered cayenne, garlic powder, and paprika gave the hot dog a fiery shimmer.
Spice is not a foreign concept to me, but even I was a little caught off-guard by how potent the peppers were. The red pimentos really popped and bore a slight fruitiness, but this lent some brightness to the heavier flavors of the beef and melted cheese. The combined spice trifecta, as a garnish, made sense. When eating it, the seasonings sort of blended in with the cherry peppers, and if anything, that reinforced the fiery sweetness radiating off the tongue.
Don't get it twisted: The High Heat Dog definitely lives up to the name. However, it offers just the right intensity without completely overdoing it. If I were to order one again, I'd probably eat the extra charge and add bacon to go with it. It was a tasty hot dog on its own, but the fatty kick of cured pork — besides perfectly executing the Smoke Shack — would have cut through the other flavors beautifully.
1. Fried Pickle Dog
As a lover of fried pickles, I tip my hat to the Fried Pickle Dog, my favorite of the Shake Shack pack. The enthusiasm radiating from the culinary team was palpable as they unveiled this unique, munchie lover's dream. It came loaded with the works — battered pickles and salty bacon, plus the oozing cheese sauce that dribbled onto my fingers as I kept on trucking. It's as if the chain's goal was to stuff every bar appetizer between a bun, and honestly, the challenge was welcome.
The fried pickles, I should mention, are the same ones the chain introduced as a permanent side offering in May 2025. And they were awesome — more of a thicker pickle chip with a cushy-yet-crunchy bite that didn't slide out too badly from the breadcrumb casing. The applewood-smoked bacon had a nice chew, the cheese sauce was judiciously drizzled. As for the hot dog, the split-top style really came into its own here — the toppings had enough room to spread out with each bite getting a little bit of everything.
Even if sticking to approachable toppings is more your speed, I found the Fried Pickle Dog's indulgent twist could be a nice treat when you feel like changing up your glizzy. Ballpark greatness in my book. I became gluttonous by the end, and I had to hold off of eating the whole thing so I didn't totally wreck my appetite.
Methodology
Sampling Shake Shack's limited-time hot dog menu took place at the company's Innovation Kitchen in Manhattan's West Village. I judged each of the five hot dogs based on taste, quality, and overall uniqueness, aiming to see whether or not each variety delivered on the marketing and expectations set by the chain. The culinary team served us the hot dogs cut into halves — a total portion that equaled about three of the regular-sized hot dogs one would order off the menu.
I refreshed my palate regularly, sipping water that was provided, as well as biting into a standard Shake Shack hot dog. Although it wasn't exactly plain (featuring heavy strokes of ketchup and mustard) it provided a helpful contrast to the flamboyantly-dressed weenies taking the spotlight.