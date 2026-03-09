10 Stouts To Try If You Like Guinness

When St. Patrick's Day rolls around, Guinness is the drink on everyone's mind, and with good reason. What better way to celebrate the holiday than by imbibing Ireland's most iconic beer?

Guinness is arguably the most well-known, beloved, rich, and creamy stout on the planet. It's even popular in Africa, and that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the lore surrounding the brand. Still, if you're ready to branch out from the ordinary, there are plenty of other delicious stouts that every true lover of Guinness should try. From beers that are quite similar to those that break the mold and skew a little heavier, you'll be able to toe the line and stray from the norm at your heart's desire.

As a lover of stout beers (and all things Irish, for that matter), this is a list I've tasted and know well. And before we begin, please don't get me wrong: I'm not saying you should give Guinness up entirely — you most certainly should not! But as you'll soon learn, the category of stout beer is far from a one-trick pony, and these are the pints that prove it.