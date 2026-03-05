Review: Chick-Fil-A Delivers Sweet And Spicy Menu Launch That's Bursting With Flavor
Spring may not have sprung just yet (especially for those of us in the Northeast — you know, record-breaking blizzards and all), but that doesn't mean that our favorite fast food chains aren't trying to get us into the spirit — Chick-fil-A included. The chain just announced the launch of its Spring 2026 menu items. Available starting on March 9 for a limited time (while supplies last), the launch includes three iterations of the Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich and four Strawberry Hibiscus beverages (Strawberry Hibiscus & Sprite, Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade, Strawberry Hibiscus Frosted Lemonade, and Strawberry Hibiscus Sunjoy).
But with so many new options come some tough choices (unless you plan on ordering all four drinks at once — no judgment here). If you're in need of a little guidance, you're in luck: Food Republic got an exclusive first look at the new lineup. So whether you're looking for a fruity drink while you dream of Spring weather (unless you're already experiencing it, you lucky duck) or a spicy sandwich to add a twist to your usual lunch order, here's everything you need to know about Chick-fil-A's upcoming launch.
Methodology
Since Food Republic was granted an early look at these upcoming menu items, I tried each of them at a Chick-fil-A location in New York City. While I don't frequent Chick-fil-A as often as some other chains, my experience reviewing the chain's 2025 fall menu item launch as well as launches from other chains (most commonly, Starbucks) prepared me to deliver an in-depth, honest review of the new menu additions.
The most important factors I considered were flavor, presentation, and innovation. A menu item was most successful when it had a bold yet balanced flavor that matched its description, possessed an appealing visual presentation, and brought something new and different to the chain's current offerings.
Taste test: Original Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich
Featuring pickled jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and bacon (and, of course, that classic chicken filet), the Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich is jam-packed with tasty ingredients and sandwiched in a buttermilk ranch bun. It's also served with packets of the chain's new Jalapeño Ranch sauce, which contains 70 calories and comes with the sandwich, free of charge, for an extra boost of jalapeño-ranch flavor. The Original Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich is the least expensive of the filet options, with pricing starting at $7.75. In terms of nutrition, it falls in the middle of the pack at 610 calories.
Despite all that's going on in this sandwich, the various elements worked well together. There was a good balance of sweet and spicy; the heat level was fairly mild, making it more approachable for those with a lower spice tolerance. The pickled nature of the jalapeños also added a bit of tartness which rounded out the overall flavor profile.
And can we talk about that bacon? While Chick-fil-A customers can typically get bacon on the chain's Club Chicken Sandwich, they certainly haven't seen it like this before. The new caramelized, onion-flavored candied bacon is exclusive to this sandwich and works exceptionally well.
My one critique? I wish the sandwich had a bit more heat. Sure, its mild spice level makes it more suitable to a wider audience, but given the item leads with the word "jalapeño," I expected a bit more. Even the Jalapeño Ranch Sauce felt a bit milder than I would've liked (though this menu launch would provide that!).
Taste test: Spicy Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich
The spicy version of the Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich was easily my favorite bite of the day (as you might guessed based on my critique of the Original). It's also the most indulgent of the filet options at 640 calories and falls in the middle of the pack in terms of pricing, starting at $8.15.
The added heat to the filet itself fixed the issue of the sandwich not having quite enough of a kick to it. Plus, the spicy chicken paired perfectly with the other ingredients, from the slightly spicy pepper jack to the acidic jalapeños. While I'm not sure that this new sandwich will usurp the chain's classic Spicy Chicken Sandwich (which we ranked as the top fast food chicken sandwich), it's an interesting variation to try if you want to switch things up.
Taste test: Grilled Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich
Many fast food chains often offer grilled chicken as a health-conscious option for those who want to skip out on eating fried chicken, and this sandwich certainly meets that mark. At 470 calories, it's a significant decrease from the fried versions. Still, healthier menu items don't always deliver when it comes to flavor — and that's precisely why the Grilled Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich is such a pleasant surprise.
Starting at $8.69 (the most expensive of the lineup), it's not just a healthier option for health's sake. It's actually really tasty. The grilled chicken added a bit more acidity to the sandwich and, while it's texturally different from a fried filet, it held its own flavor-wise. Of course, it did lack the heat the Spicy filet brings, but it still works fairly well.
My only reservation lies with the appearance. While the other two versions of the sandwich stand tall thanks to their thick fried chicken, this one looks a little sad by comparison. The grilled filet is so thin that it's barely visible, giving the sandwich a bit less structure than its fried counterparts. It may not be the most Instagram-ready option, but it's tasty and certainly more calorie-conscious nonetheless.
Taste test: Strawberry Hibiscus & Sprite
After launching its first seasonal soda last fall — Cherry Berry & Sprite — Chick-fil-A is back with another: Strawberry Hibiscus & Sprite. Similar to what I mentioned in my Cherry Berry & Sprite review, this new drink has this effortless nostalgic vibe, which pairs perfectly with the retro-leaning packaging the chain is currently rolling out to celebrate its 80-year anniversary. Its sugary sweet, almost artificially fruity flavor totally gives 1980s arcade (not that I was around then) and has a vibrant red color to boot. Plus, its addition to the menu brings something new to the chain's current lineup as Chick-fil-A doesn't offer any other flavored sodas at the moment. With a starting price of $2.89 and just 190 calories, it's also the least expensive and the lightest of the new beverages.
All that being said, it leaned a bit too sweet for me (which is saying something). I was left wishing for a bit less Strawberry Hibiscus and a little more Sprite to balance it out. Still, that sugary-sweet nature is part of its charm, giving the drink its nostalgic feel.
Taste test: Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade
The Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade was my favorite of the new drink offerings. I mean come on: It's strawberry lemonade with a subtle floral twist. You can't beat a classic like that. The Strawberry Hibiscus flavoring pairs perfectly with the chain's fresh lemonade. It immediately transported me to warmer days with its bright, fruity flavor. It serves as the polar opposite of the Strawberry Hibiscus & Sprite. Rather than leaning artificial or sugary-sweet, this drink boasts a tart and refreshing flavor.
Pricing for the Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade starts at $3.25, which is a bit higher than the chain's standard lemonade, which begins at $2.65. The addition of Strawberry Hibiscus flavor also makes it slightly more indulgent, with 270 calories compared to the usual 190 for a small lemonade. But, honestly, it's well worth it. The Strawberry Hibiscus flavor enhances the chain's original lemonade and might just replace it as my usual go-to Chick-fil-A drink this Spring.
Taste test: Strawberry Hibiscus Frosted Lemonade
If you're looking for a sweet treat rather than a refreshing beverage, the Strawberry Hibiscus Frosted Lemonade just might be your favorite from the launch. If you're unfamiliar with Chick-fil-A's Frosted Lemonade, it's important to note that it very much is not a frozen lemonade. Rather than blending some lemonade with ice, this drink combines the classic fruity beverage with the chain's Icedream dessert, giving it a decadent, dessert-like quality; though a much different flavor, it's somewhat reminiscent of the Frosted Key Lime Lemonade Chick-fil-A fans desperately miss.
And this drink works well, especially with the addition of the Strawberry Hibiscus flavor. In fact, it gives off somewhat of a strawberry milkshake vibe (though I've never tried the chain's version of that drink). Unlike the other Strawberry Hibiscus beverages in this launch, this skews far more indulgent than fruity and refreshing. At 360 calories, it's definitely the most decadent of the bunch. It's also the priciest of the new drinks, with pricing starting at $4.75. Still, if you're in the mood for something creamy and sweet with a subtle fruity flavor (or simply want to walk around with a baby pink drink), this could certainly be a fun one to try.
Taste test: Strawberry Hibiscus Sunjoy
If you're unfamiliar with the original version of this drink, Chick-fil-A's Sunjoy is a combination of the chain's Sweet Tea and Lemonade, typically featuring a 50-50 ratio of each drink. Like the Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade, pricing for the Strawberry Hibiscus Sunjoy begins at $3.25, which is slightly more expensive than the classic Sunjoy. The original version, like the classic lemonade, starts at $2.65. Despite the addition of Sweet Tea, the beverage has a slightly lower calorie count than the Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade, coming in at 240 calories.
As for how it actually tastes? The Strawberry Hibiscus Sunjoy strikes the perfect balance between sweetness, tartness, and fruitiness. It's sweeter than the Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade yet not quite as sweet as the Strawberry Hibiscus & Sprite. So if the Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade is a bit too tart for you, this might be the perfect drink. It's not as strawberry-forward as some other offerings, but it's still a solid addition to an already tasty beverage launch.
Final thoughts
Overall, this collection does an excellent job of blending sweet and spicy flavors. The mildly spicy and subtly sweet Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich pairs nicely with the sweet, fruity, sometimes tart Strawberry Hibiscus beverages. Though I would've loved to have a bit more spice featured, I appreciate the mild heat level for the masses (but will continue to encourage you to order the Spicy version).
If I had to give one broader critique of the launch, it's that I wasn't getting particularly strong hibiscus vibes from the drinks. If you're not sure what hibiscus is supposed to taste like, these beverages aren't likely to clear that up. Perhaps it's too subtle to pair with bold strawberry or too meek to come through in fairly sweet beverages. But it sounds nice and evokes visions of warmer days, so I guess it makes sense.
Even with that slight knock, I'd consider this a very successful menu launch. Chick-fil-A is clearly leaning into a sweet-spicy flavor profile here, creating a playful, well-crafted mix of flavors that feels perfectly suited to the season ahead. It looks like it's shaping up to be a sweet, spicy, strawberry-filled Spring for Chick-fil-A customers.