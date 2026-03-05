Review: Chick-Fil-A Delivers Sweet And Spicy Menu Launch That's Bursting With Flavor

Featuring pickled jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and bacon (and, of course, that classic chicken filet), the Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich is jam-packed with tasty ingredients and sandwiched in a buttermilk ranch bun. It's also served with packets of the chain's new Jalapeño Ranch sauce, which contains 70 calories and comes with the sandwich, free of charge, for an extra boost of jalapeño-ranch flavor. The Original Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich is the least expensive of the filet options, with pricing starting at $7.75. In terms of nutrition, it falls in the middle of the pack at 610 calories.

Despite all that's going on in this sandwich, the various elements worked well together. There was a good balance of sweet and spicy; the heat level was fairly mild, making it more approachable for those with a lower spice tolerance. The pickled nature of the jalapeños also added a bit of tartness which rounded out the overall flavor profile.

And can we talk about that bacon? While Chick-fil-A customers can typically get bacon on the chain's Club Chicken Sandwich, they certainly haven't seen it like this before. The new caramelized, onion-flavored candied bacon is exclusive to this sandwich and works exceptionally well.

My one critique? I wish the sandwich had a bit more heat. Sure, its mild spice level makes it more suitable to a wider audience, but given the item leads with the word "jalapeño," I expected a bit more. Even the Jalapeño Ranch Sauce felt a bit milder than I would've liked (though this menu launch would provide that!).