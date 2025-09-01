The Discontinued Costco Hot Dog Shoppers Dearly Miss

Only two years after Costco first opened its doors in 1983, it introduced what would soon become a cult classic: the hot dog and drink combo, which has amazingly remained the same price at $1.50 today. Over the years, Costco's food court has grown into an icon in its own right, just as synonymous with the brand as its bulk-buy savings. Whether it's a massive slice of pizza made in-house (which has made Costco one of America's most successful pizza chains) or the delicious chicken bake, the food court alone has become something of a cultural institution.

But for longtime fans, the discontinuation of certain menu favorites has been cause for heartbreak. Chief among these discontinued faves is the Polish hot dog, the spicier, more pickly cousin to the classic all-beef version. Discontinued in 2018, Costco said it was removed to simplify the menu and make room for healthier options. It didn't help matters that the lack of sales of the Polish hot dog (compared to the all-beef dog) reflected a clear customer preference.

Despite this, the discontinuation of the Polish dog caused public outrage. A Change.org petition saw over nine thousand signatures in favor of bringing the Polish hot dog back onto the menu. As of this writing, though, there's no indication of plans for the Polish hot dog to make a comeback.