The Discontinued Costco Hot Dog Shoppers Dearly Miss
Only two years after Costco first opened its doors in 1983, it introduced what would soon become a cult classic: the hot dog and drink combo, which has amazingly remained the same price at $1.50 today. Over the years, Costco's food court has grown into an icon in its own right, just as synonymous with the brand as its bulk-buy savings. Whether it's a massive slice of pizza made in-house (which has made Costco one of America's most successful pizza chains) or the delicious chicken bake, the food court alone has become something of a cultural institution.
But for longtime fans, the discontinuation of certain menu favorites has been cause for heartbreak. Chief among these discontinued faves is the Polish hot dog, the spicier, more pickly cousin to the classic all-beef version. Discontinued in 2018, Costco said it was removed to simplify the menu and make room for healthier options. It didn't help matters that the lack of sales of the Polish hot dog (compared to the all-beef dog) reflected a clear customer preference.
Despite this, the discontinuation of the Polish dog caused public outrage. A Change.org petition saw over nine thousand signatures in favor of bringing the Polish hot dog back onto the menu. As of this writing, though, there's no indication of plans for the Polish hot dog to make a comeback.
Not all hope is lost: Countries where the polish dog still lives on
The Polish dog will always rank highly on lists of discontinued and desperately missed Costco foods. For many longtime fans, its removal from US menus marked the end of an era. But there is some good news. In some parts of the world, the Polish dog never left! According to Reddit users, Canadian Costcos still host the Polish dog, while Costco Mexico has its own unique spin on the Polish dog (via Reddit) that replaces the usual pickles and onions with jalapeños and onions.
The differences in international Costco food court menus have sparked much discourse among fans online, with other countries' food courts featuring many items that we envy. Luckily, there's a silver lining: All Costco memberships are valid internationally. So if you ever find yourself abroad, make sure to swing by a Costco, and you might find your old discontinued favorites or even discover some new ones.
As for Polish dogs making a comeback to US Costcos, the future seems uncertain. Since their discontinuation, Costco has made no official announcement of a potential comeback. If they stay true to their goal of simplifying their menu and offering healthier options, it seems doubtful that we're going to see them back anytime in the near future.