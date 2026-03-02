10 Matcha Brands Perfect For Beginners

Matcha, matcha, matcha. The finely-ground green tea powder seems to be showing up everywhere these days, thanks to social media platforms helping to popularize the ingredient. If you're new to the world of matcha, it can be a bit overwhelming. There are numerous brands, grades, and varieties of the rich green tea powder, which can make finding the right entryway into the drink difficult. In my 10 years as a coffee barista and specialty drink maker, matcha was one of the drinks that divided a crowd the most. Some people love the grassy, earthy notes, while others don't care for how strong it can taste. Luckily, there are so many varieties on the market that finding one to suit your palate just takes a bit of time.

After speaking with Clarke Anderson, the beverage director for Rocket Farm Restaurants, and Mekayla Bramlett, founder of Charlotte Mobile Coffee, several brands perfect for beginner matcha drinkers came to the forefront, along with what to look for as a new enthusiast. "I would look for something affordable and fresh with good traceability. Ideally you would know the harvest date and the point of origin," says Anderson. Bramlett adds about what makes a good brand for beginners, "Low bitterness, a smooth texture that dissolves easily, a mid-range price point, and versatility for both tea and lattes." The following expert-recommended brands can help you break into matcha drinking or find a new favorite. Either way, it'll be a tasty journey.