The Water Ratio You Need To Know Before You Make Your Next Matcha Latte
When using real matcha powder in drinks, you can't just throw a spoonful in a mug of water and stir it up. You will end up with a grainy, uneven texture and a flavor that disappoints. To get that earthy, pleasantly bitter, and subtly sweet taste with a smooth consistency, you have to treat matcha right, and that starts with using the correct ingredient ratios. Food Republic spoke to Jee Choe, Coffee and Tea Sommelier and Creator of Oh, How Civilized, to get her advice on exactly how much water you need to make matcha shine.
"The best ratio to use for one serving is 1½ teaspoons of matcha and ¼ cup of water for hot matcha," Choe shared. From there, you can dilute the drink with some more water, or add a touch of sweetener if you prefer a more mellow taste.
For those who like their matcha mixed with milk, the same ratio holds true. This is because you have to bloom the matcha in warm water and disperse the grounds throughout before trying to add the creamy component. This is Choe's perfect mix for an iced drink: "To make one serving of a matcha latte, use 1½ teaspoons of matcha and ¼ cup of water, followed by ½ cup of milk and ½ cup of ice." She likes whole milk in particular for extra richness, but she is also a fan of sweeter non-dairy options, such as oat milk. For a hot version, just steam the dairy first, or make latte milk foam with your microwave.
How to combine matcha and water
Though combining water and green tea powder seems simple enough, it definitely requires some technique and proper tools. The fine grounds have a tendency to clump up, so it is a good idea to sift the matcha first through a small, fine mesh sieve. It is also important to use a bamboo (not metal) whisk when making matcha. A Japanese-style bamboo whisk is called a chasen, and they have upwards of 80 flexible tines that allow for even dispersal of the matcha throughout the water, creating a lovely foam. If you do not have one, a handheld frother will do the trick.
Start by pouring some hot water into a small shallow bowl or wide-mouthed mug to warm the vessel up, and wet the end of your whisk. Then dump out the water, and wipe out any residual moisture. Sift the matcha into the bowl, and measure out your hot (but not boiling) water. Add just a splash, and whisk to combine. Once you have created a thick paste, pour in the rest of the water, and whisk vigorously using a side-to-side motion. Simply stirring in a circle won't let the tea foam correctly. If you do it right, you will have a vibrant green tea with fine bubbles that is the perfect base for sipping straight or making beautiful latte art.