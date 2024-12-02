The Water Ratio You Need To Know Before You Make Your Next Matcha Latte

When using real matcha powder in drinks, you can't just throw a spoonful in a mug of water and stir it up. You will end up with a grainy, uneven texture and a flavor that disappoints. To get that earthy, pleasantly bitter, and subtly sweet taste with a smooth consistency, you have to treat matcha right, and that starts with using the correct ingredient ratios. Food Republic spoke to Jee Choe, Coffee and Tea Sommelier and Creator of Oh, How Civilized, to get her advice on exactly how much water you need to make matcha shine.

"The best ratio to use for one serving is 1½ teaspoons of matcha and ¼ cup of water for hot matcha," Choe shared. From there, you can dilute the drink with some more water, or add a touch of sweetener if you prefer a more mellow taste.

For those who like their matcha mixed with milk, the same ratio holds true. This is because you have to bloom the matcha in warm water and disperse the grounds throughout before trying to add the creamy component. This is Choe's perfect mix for an iced drink: "To make one serving of a matcha latte, use 1½ teaspoons of matcha and ¼ cup of water, followed by ½ cup of milk and ½ cup of ice." She likes whole milk in particular for extra richness, but she is also a fan of sweeter non-dairy options, such as oat milk. For a hot version, just steam the dairy first, or make latte milk foam with your microwave.