How Much Caffeine Is In Matcha And Is It More Than Coffee?

With a history spanning over 1,000 years, matcha is nothing new. But over in the U.S., it has only recently skyrocketed in popularity to become a coffee-house staple. But when it comes to morning pick-me-ups, how does matcha fare against coffee? While the iconic green drink does contain caffeine — and many fans swear by its energy-boosting properties — a standard cup usually (but not always) contains less caffeine per serving than a cup of java.

Matcha is a finely ground powder made from green tea leaves. But unlike brewed tea, matcha has a much more pronounced, concentrated flavor and is higher in both caffeine and antioxidants. One cup of green tea contains just 29.4 milligrams of caffeine, whereas a single gram of matcha powder contains around 19 to 44 milligrams. The production process can also affect how much caffeine the matcha contains. For instance, high-quality, ceremonial-grade matcha that is shaded for longer and harvested earlier in the season will contain more caffeine than lower-quality varieties.

Ultimately, how much caffeine you get from either drink depends largely on serving size. While matcha is very caffeine-dense, a typical serving is only 1 to 2 grams, whereas an 8-ounce cup of brewed coffee contains around 95 to 200 milligrams of caffeine, which can vary based on its type of bean. But stronger preparations of matcha — such as Koicha (commonly used to balance out milk in lattes) — can contain up to 4 grams of matcha, surpassing the caffeine in a single-shot espresso.