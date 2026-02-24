The Girl Scout Cookie You Should Buy Every Time
Sweets from our childhoods can be curious things. Some probably wouldn't live up to the hype if we had a chance to try them again today — though we're sure a handful of grandparents out there wish forgotten mid-century desserts, such as ambrosia salad, would make a comeback — but when it comes to Girl Scout cookies, almost everyone can manage to find a flavor that hits the spot.
That being said, if you ask us, not all cookies are created equal. The treats, which have been a fundraising staple for over a century, come in varying flavors, textures, and even names, depending on the bakery. However, when Food Republic tasted and ranked every Girl Scout cookie, Peanut Butter Patties — also called Tagalongs when baked by Little Brownie Bakers — were deemed the absolute best.
This may come as a surprise; after all, the Girl Scout lineup boasts a variety of nutty and chocolatey selections, such as Peanut Butter Sandwiches (also called Do-si-dos) and Adventurefuls, which might lead one to mistakenly believe these patties aren't unique enough to earn their top designation. Au contraire! What sets these cookies apart is their dynamism. Where Do-si-dos rely on a crumbly, oat-filled sandwich base and Adventurefuls are beloved for their brownie-esque cocoa punch, Tagalongs marry the best of all worlds. The chocolate is smooth and indulgent; the peanut butter filling provides creaminess and a hint of salt; and you get both sweetness from the coating and a satisfying crunch from the shortbread base. Honestly, they're just a win-win all around.
How to elevate (and replicate) your favorite Girl Scout cookies
If you're someone who prefers to enjoy cookies straight out of the package, more power to you, friend — they're all absolutely fantastic when consumed at room temperature. However, the real magic happens when you elevate your favorite Girl Scout offerings to new heights.
For instance, many folks prefer to eat Thin Mints — our runner-up — straight out of the freezer, claiming it enhances their characteristic snap. Peanut Butter Patties, on the other hand, shine when dunked in a hot beverage or rested on top of a steaming mug, much like a stroopwafel. This is because the creamy coating and filling become velvety and soft when exposed to gentle heat, with enough remaining crunch from the shortbread base to keep every bite interesting. Alternatively, they're a wonderful Girl Scout cookie to air fry — just the right amount of gooey, melty, and deliciously decadent.
If you're excited to start snacking, remember that Girl Scout season is just that — seasonal — which means if you miss out on the buying window, you probably have to wait a while to get your hands on your preferred box of treats. Luckily, in the meantime, Aldi's Girl Scout cookie dupes are pretty on-point — or, if you want to take matters into your own hands, you can always whip up a copycat recipe to satisfy that craving year-round. You only need two ingredients to DIY a batch of homemade Thin Mints, after all, and if all else fails, these dark chocolate peanut butter-stuffed cookies will more than suffice until the next troop arrives.