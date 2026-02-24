The Girl Scout Cookie You Should Buy Every Time

Sweets from our childhoods can be curious things. Some probably wouldn't live up to the hype if we had a chance to try them again today — though we're sure a handful of grandparents out there wish forgotten mid-century desserts, such as ambrosia salad, would make a comeback — but when it comes to Girl Scout cookies, almost everyone can manage to find a flavor that hits the spot.

That being said, if you ask us, not all cookies are created equal. The treats, which have been a fundraising staple for over a century, come in varying flavors, textures, and even names, depending on the bakery. However, when Food Republic tasted and ranked every Girl Scout cookie, Peanut Butter Patties — also called Tagalongs when baked by Little Brownie Bakers — were deemed the absolute best.

This may come as a surprise; after all, the Girl Scout lineup boasts a variety of nutty and chocolatey selections, such as Peanut Butter Sandwiches (also called Do-si-dos) and Adventurefuls, which might lead one to mistakenly believe these patties aren't unique enough to earn their top designation. Au contraire! What sets these cookies apart is their dynamism. Where Do-si-dos rely on a crumbly, oat-filled sandwich base and Adventurefuls are beloved for their brownie-esque cocoa punch, Tagalongs marry the best of all worlds. The chocolate is smooth and indulgent; the peanut butter filling provides creaminess and a hint of salt; and you get both sweetness from the coating and a satisfying crunch from the shortbread base. Honestly, they're just a win-win all around.