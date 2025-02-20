If You Haven't Thought About Air Frying Those Girl Scout Cookies Yet, Here's Your Sign

If you thought you knew all the little-known ways to make your Girl Scout cookies taste even better, think again! We already know you can make a scrumptious s'mores dip in your air fryer, so why not use it to amplify the tastiness of some of your favorite cookies? Thankfully, the top three best-selling varieties – Thin Mints, Samoas (Caramel deLites), and Tagalongs (Peanut Butter Patties) – best suited for turning into air-fried superstars were not among those discontinued from the Girl Scout line up. Tagalongs, Samoas, and Do-si-dos (Peanut Butter Sandwiches) will be your favorites for this method, as you won't overpower the flavors and textures of these cookies. In a nutshell, you want something with a crunchy base and some type of filling or topping that will get melty — this way, you'll have nice contrast when you pop them into the fryer. A cookie like the Adventurefuls would be delicious but likely too soft.

Don't air fry the cookies straight — instead, wrap them in a dough to contain all the melty goodness that the air fryer creates. You can go premade with some store-bought crescent dough or put in a little elbow grease and make a nice choux — perfect for crunchy and light cookies like Thin Mints, Lemon-Ups, or Lemonades. These may be a little dry and might benefit from a drizzle of powdered sugar glaze or a quick dip in a fruit compote. Melty, gooey, air-fried Girl Scout cookies are like deep-fried Oreos from the county fair or a treat from a Willy Wonka exhibition.