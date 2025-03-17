The Aldi Copycat Girl Scout Cookies That Solve Your Cravings All Year Long

Springtime for many sweet treat lovers has become synonymous with one thing: Girl Scout cookie season. As nature comes out of hibernation, so do the Girl Scouts, eager to sell boxes of famous goodies including Thin Mints and Do-Si-Dos. While it's hard to beat the originals, their limited appearance does nothing to curb year-long cravings. Enter Aldi and their secret copycat Girl Scout cookies. You'll want to check out this Aldi find for yourself before they sell out quickly.

Made by the Benton's brand, Aldi carries cookies that resemble three of the most popular Girl Scout varieties including copycat Samoas (aka Caramel DeLites), Tagalongs (also called Peanut Butter Patties), and of course, Thin Mints. Additionally, Aldi is known for having very low prices in comparison to other grocery chains, meaning you can get these cookies for a more affordable cost.

The going rate for Girl Scout cookies in 2025 is $6 per box and $7 for the specialty flavor boxes. By comparison, the Aldi cookies go for around $2.55, and in some stores as low as $1.43 per box — a fraction of the name-brand cost that has increased substantially in the past few years.

Aside from saving money, shoppers may want to give Aldi's cookies a try in light of the recent lawsuit being filed against Girl Scout cookies for containing dangerous contaminants. While there is no report of illness from any cookie consumption, those who want to be cautious can take this opportunity to give copycat brands a chance.