The Aldi Copycat Girl Scout Cookies That Solve Your Cravings All Year Long
Springtime for many sweet treat lovers has become synonymous with one thing: Girl Scout cookie season. As nature comes out of hibernation, so do the Girl Scouts, eager to sell boxes of famous goodies including Thin Mints and Do-Si-Dos. While it's hard to beat the originals, their limited appearance does nothing to curb year-long cravings. Enter Aldi and their secret copycat Girl Scout cookies. You'll want to check out this Aldi find for yourself before they sell out quickly.
Made by the Benton's brand, Aldi carries cookies that resemble three of the most popular Girl Scout varieties including copycat Samoas (aka Caramel DeLites), Tagalongs (also called Peanut Butter Patties), and of course, Thin Mints. Additionally, Aldi is known for having very low prices in comparison to other grocery chains, meaning you can get these cookies for a more affordable cost.
The going rate for Girl Scout cookies in 2025 is $6 per box and $7 for the specialty flavor boxes. By comparison, the Aldi cookies go for around $2.55, and in some stores as low as $1.43 per box — a fraction of the name-brand cost that has increased substantially in the past few years.
Aside from saving money, shoppers may want to give Aldi's cookies a try in light of the recent lawsuit being filed against Girl Scout cookies for containing dangerous contaminants. While there is no report of illness from any cookie consumption, those who want to be cautious can take this opportunity to give copycat brands a chance.
More on the Aldi Girl Scout cookies
Of course the big question remains, do these copycat cookies taste as good as the original? Between presentation and taste, consumers who have put these cookies to the test for themselves say Aldi's cookies are almost identical to the originals. The Caramel Coconut Fudge Cookies have the same donut shape and chocolate drizzle as Samoas, and convinced multiple customers they were eating the real thing in different packaging. The same is said for Benton's Peanut Butter Filled Cookies — the Tagalong dupe as the kids would say — which look exactly like the chocolate-dipped cookies we all know and love.
The only copycat cookie that Aldi doesn't carry year-round is the nation's favorite Thin Mint alternative, sold in their stores under the name Fudge Mint Striped Shortbread Cookies. These cookies are only available for part of the year, but fortunately, their appearance on shelves appears to fill in the gaps of Girl Scout season.
In fact, some Aldi fans claim these cookies have a better texture than the original cookies. So, instead of testing out your own homemade two ingredient thin mints, give Aldi's a try to find that same minty crunch we all crave. While they're not the real deal, Aldi's Benton's brand cookies could be the next best thing. Whether you're looking for an affordable option, or it's just the middle of September, and you can't wait any longer, Aldi might be your best bet for Girl Scout cookies in your time of need.