Review: New Exploremores Give The Girl Scouts Cookie Lineup A Chocolatey Boost

Even if you didn't spend your youth rocking the bright green Girl Scout vest, you're probably familiar with the organization's delicious boxed cookies. We all wait patiently every year for the classics — Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties — but a lot has changed since cookie sales began in 1917. The brand has consistently introduced new flavors over the years, like Girl Scout S'mores and Adventurefuls, and next year, another new cookie enters the fold.

Girls Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) hasn't always leaned on the ever-reliable sandwich cookie. But the organization's esteemed S'mores cookie — which is discontinued after 2025 — was a tasty outlier, and perhaps explains the choices made for this year's new release. Exploremores are triple-chocolate, crème-stuffed sandwich cookies inspired by rocky road ice cream, which typically contains chopped marshmallow and almonds spread throughout a chocolate base. Certainly there's some creative license with that description, but it's enough to excite any lover of sweet treats. So just how well does this cookie capture the iconic ice cream flavor? We sampled some Exploremores ourselves to find out.