Girl Scout Cookie Season Is Here And It's The Last Year For 2 Fan-Favorite Flavors

Girl Scout cookie season is back — and no pantry is safe. Whether you're a seasoned Girl Scout cookie fan or want to finally break into the trend, it's time to stock up and embrace the cookie craze. 2025 marks the return of countless favorite cookies, from caramel-flavored Caramel DeLites (formerly named Samoas) to crispy, chocolatey Thin Mints. However, according to a press release shared with Food Republic, the Girl Scouts of the USA have announced they are bidding farewell to 2 fan-favorite flavors at the end of this cookie season: Girl Scout S'mores and Girl Scout Toast-Yay!.

The beloved S'mores cookie was first introduced in 2015, while Toast-Yay!, a French-toast inspired cookie, had a shorter run — it was introduced in 2021. The discontinuation of the S'mores cookie has particular significance for this organization, as the first official S'mores recipe is attributed to the Girl Scouts in 1927. If you find yourself missing this flavor after the cookie season, don't hesitate to make your own s'mores at home in the oven. Nonetheless, fans of the cookies can stock up this season at local cookie stands or by reaching out to a Girl Scout for their unique Digital Cookie online sales link.