Girl Scout Cookie Season Is Here And It's The Last Year For 2 Fan-Favorite Flavors
Girl Scout cookie season is back — and no pantry is safe. Whether you're a seasoned Girl Scout cookie fan or want to finally break into the trend, it's time to stock up and embrace the cookie craze. 2025 marks the return of countless favorite cookies, from caramel-flavored Caramel DeLites (formerly named Samoas) to crispy, chocolatey Thin Mints. However, according to a press release shared with Food Republic, the Girl Scouts of the USA have announced they are bidding farewell to 2 fan-favorite flavors at the end of this cookie season: Girl Scout S'mores and Girl Scout Toast-Yay!.
The beloved S'mores cookie was first introduced in 2015, while Toast-Yay!, a French-toast inspired cookie, had a shorter run — it was introduced in 2021. The discontinuation of the S'mores cookie has particular significance for this organization, as the first official S'mores recipe is attributed to the Girl Scouts in 1927. If you find yourself missing this flavor after the cookie season, don't hesitate to make your own s'mores at home in the oven. Nonetheless, fans of the cookies can stock up this season at local cookie stands or by reaching out to a Girl Scout for their unique Digital Cookie online sales link.
Other recent changes to the Girl Scout cookie lineup
While the retirement of these two cookies may come as a shock to some, this is not the first time the organization has discontinued beloved cookies. The cause for retirement is often rooted in the popularity and sales of the cookies, and to make room for new flavors. This was the case for favorites such as lemony Savannah Smiles or fudge-covered Thanks-A-Lot shortbread cookies. Another issue the Girl Scouts run into is the resale of popular and sold-out cookies, as was the case with the wildly popular Raspberry Rallys, introduced in 2023 and retired in 2024. Due to popularity, the cookies were being marked up and resold on eBay for as much as $200, violating the company's core mission of empowering and supporting young girls.
With the departure of some classics comes the exciting arrival of new flavors. While there are no new flavors this 2025 season, one of the newest flavors that will be making a comeback is the Adventurefuls cookie, first introduced in 2022. The cookie mimics a chocolate-y brownie topped with caramel flavored creme and sea salt. Lemon-Ups – crispy lemon cookies with inspirational messages on them — will also be returning for their fifth year, continuing to inspire young female entrepreneurs and cookie-lovers alike.