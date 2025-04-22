Aldi Vs Girl Scout Cookies: Are The Copycats Worth The Lower Price?

Most seasons feature a change in weather patterns. Sometimes there's more rain, sometimes there's more sunshine, and, of course, snow. Other seasons feature baseball or football, but one very special season features perhaps the most delicious of all seasonal accessories: cookies. Girl Scout cookie season runs from January to mid-April. During that time, cookie fans flock to cookie stands and eagerly sign up on office cookie forms to collect their yearly stash. Once those cookies arrive, the smartest among us stash a few away in the freezer to enjoy during the off-cookie season. Others of us dive right in; before we know it, the cookies are long gone. Then, just as soon as Girl Scout cookie season comes, it leaves again. For many of us, the dry season is just far less delicious without these cookies.

Well, there's hope. Benton's, a brand of cookies and other sweets you can pick up from Aldi, has an impressive array of Girl Scout cookie copycats that might solve those cravings all year long. Some of them aren't quite the same, but in a pinch, and definitely in the off-season, these cookies may be the perfect alternative. In fact, you might even find that you prefer some of the offerings to your yearly purchase of Girl Scout cookies.