Dollar Tree Has A Dupe Of This Beloved Girl Scout Cookie
Girl Scout Cookie fans eagerly await their annual return — when they (let's be real: we) get to enjoy their favorite flavors again while helping girls learn entrepreneurial skills and earn money for their troops' activities. People who can't get enough of the cookies stock up with extra boxes for when the usual January to April selling season ends. But if Thin Mints are your fave, Dollar Tree has another option with its surprisingly good dupe of the beloved Girl Scout Cookie top-seller.
The Oven Baked brand Fudge Mint Cookies are crisp, mint-flavored cookies coated with chocolate, just like Thin Mints. The only noticeable difference is that the cookie under the chocolate has a shortbread-like color, while the original's is chocolatey brown. Customer reviews on the discount chain's website largely praise the cookies as tasting nearly identical to Thin Mints. The nine-ounce boxes sell for Dollar Tree's standard $1.25, a huge savings from Girl Scout Cookies' $6 cost in 2025.
An unexpected reason may explain the close flavor match. The Oven Baked Fudge Mint Cookies are made by Interbake Foods, and one of its divisions, ABC Bakers, is one of the two licensed Girl Scout cookie manufacturers (along with Little Brownie Bakers). The two cookies' ingredient lists show that the first three ingredients are exactly the same: enriched wheat flour, sugar, and vegetable oil shortening. They also have cocoa, peppermint oil, baking soda, salt, and soy lecithin. But Oven Baked's cookies additionally have high fructose syrup and cornstarch, while ABC's Thin Mints contain caramel color and invert sugar. So they're very similar, but not identical.
More Girl Scout cookie dupes
Thin Mints debuted in 1939 as Cooky Mints, 22 years after the Girl Scouts' cookie sales program began in 1917 with sugar cookies. They were renamed Chocolate Mints in 1951, and finally became Thin Mints in 1959. Aldi has its own version that recreates them, one of its Girl Scout Cookie copycats we taste-tested to see if they're worth the lower price. You could also try making homemade Thin Mints with two ingredients.
Shoppers can score another Oven Baked brand Girl Scout Cookie dupe at Dollar Tree as well, but it's not a copy of the crowd-favorite that Giada De Laurentiis doesn't like. The Fudge Covered Cookies with chocolate and peanut butter replicate Peanut Butter Patties (also known as Tagalongs). The original is a vanilla cookie topped with peanut butter and covered with chocolate. Oven Baked's cookies differ only by calling the cookie topper "peanut butter spread," even though its ingredients are the same as the Girl Scout Cookie's, blending peanuts with palm oil, corn syrup solids, and salt. Just like the Fudge Mint Cookies, Fudge Covered Cookies have good taste-alike reviews on the website.
People know Girl Scout Cookies are about more than the sweet treats themselves, so getting the real thing will likely remain most buyers' choice when they're for sale. But once the season is over, the copies sold at Dollar Tree give Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties lovers a welcome way to satisfy their cravings the rest of the year.