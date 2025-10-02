Dollar Tree Has A Dupe Of This Beloved Girl Scout Cookie

Girl Scout Cookie fans eagerly await their annual return — when they (let's be real: we) get to enjoy their favorite flavors again while helping girls learn entrepreneurial skills and earn money for their troops' activities. People who can't get enough of the cookies stock up with extra boxes for when the usual January to April selling season ends. But if Thin Mints are your fave, Dollar Tree has another option with its surprisingly good dupe of the beloved Girl Scout Cookie top-seller.

The Oven Baked brand Fudge Mint Cookies are crisp, mint-flavored cookies coated with chocolate, just like Thin Mints. The only noticeable difference is that the cookie under the chocolate has a shortbread-like color, while the original's is chocolatey brown. Customer reviews on the discount chain's website largely praise the cookies as tasting nearly identical to Thin Mints. The nine-ounce boxes sell for Dollar Tree's standard $1.25, a huge savings from Girl Scout Cookies' $6 cost in 2025.

An unexpected reason may explain the close flavor match. The Oven Baked Fudge Mint Cookies are made by Interbake Foods, and one of its divisions, ABC Bakers, is one of the two licensed Girl Scout cookie manufacturers (along with Little Brownie Bakers). The two cookies' ingredient lists show that the first three ingredients are exactly the same: enriched wheat flour, sugar, and vegetable oil shortening. They also have cocoa, peppermint oil, baking soda, salt, and soy lecithin. But Oven Baked's cookies additionally have high fructose syrup and cornstarch, while ABC's Thin Mints contain caramel color and invert sugar. So they're very similar, but not identical.