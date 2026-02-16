5 Fast Food Chain Restaurants That Took Over The 1970s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1970s proved an intriguing time in American food history. Fondue sets sold as the buzziest new item, instant ramen first appeared on shelves, and Starbucks opened its first outlet. All the while, fast food chains started to really ramp up. While many had already operated for a few decades, the '70s kick-started a new level of momentum. Locations proliferated nationwide, new menu items were released, and once small-scale operations became widespread.

During this time, fast food outlets popped up in cities, no longer focusing solely on suburbs, all while car culture kept revving as the drive-through took on mainstream appeal. More creative fast food commercials appeared, accompanied by jingles that imprinted into the American psyche. Culturally and economically, the 1970s saw fast food evolve into modern-day proportions.

Such success arrived by way of savvy chains experimenting with food, service, and price. Whether it was the debut of Taco Bell's Enchrito or McDonald's Quarter Pounder, the rise of new chains like Wendy's, or the advent of fast food kids playgrounds, the 1970s delivered a range of fast food experiences still circulating today.