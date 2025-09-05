The Price Of Taco Bell In The 1970s Is Truly Shocking

Boasting over 8,500 restaurants in over 30 countries and territories, Taco Bell (which originally started out as a hamburger and hot dog joint) has earned the title of the largest Mexican-inspired food chain in the world, known for using sustainably sourced beef in its meals and being a fast-food chain that actually caters to vegetarian diners. Founded in 1962 in California, Taco Bell went public in 1970, experiencing nationwide success and growth. However, one big difference between then and now is the prices, which back then were eye-wateringly low.

Back in the 1970s, you could grab one of Taco Bell's famous tacos (or burritos or tostadas) for just 29 cents. Fast-forward to today, a soft taco will set you back $2.19, while the cheapest burrito on the menu — the one with just cheese and rice — comes in at $1.59. Sadly, tostadas were discontinued in 2020, sparking plenty of outcry from die-hard fans. If you were willing to splurge a little more back then, you may have tried the company's trademarked Enchirito: a flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef, beans, diced onions, cheddar cheese, and topped with the signature red sauce, which came in at $0.59. Unfortunately, the Enchirito was discontinued in 2013 and remains one of the 13 discontinued Taco Bell items that we dearly miss. All in all, the 1970s were a really different time, when the fast-food promise of bold flavors and real affordability wasn't a marketing pitch; it was the everyday reality.