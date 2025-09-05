The Price Of Taco Bell In The 1970s Is Truly Shocking
Boasting over 8,500 restaurants in over 30 countries and territories, Taco Bell (which originally started out as a hamburger and hot dog joint) has earned the title of the largest Mexican-inspired food chain in the world, known for using sustainably sourced beef in its meals and being a fast-food chain that actually caters to vegetarian diners. Founded in 1962 in California, Taco Bell went public in 1970, experiencing nationwide success and growth. However, one big difference between then and now is the prices, which back then were eye-wateringly low.
Back in the 1970s, you could grab one of Taco Bell's famous tacos (or burritos or tostadas) for just 29 cents. Fast-forward to today, a soft taco will set you back $2.19, while the cheapest burrito on the menu — the one with just cheese and rice — comes in at $1.59. Sadly, tostadas were discontinued in 2020, sparking plenty of outcry from die-hard fans. If you were willing to splurge a little more back then, you may have tried the company's trademarked Enchirito: a flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef, beans, diced onions, cheddar cheese, and topped with the signature red sauce, which came in at $0.59. Unfortunately, the Enchirito was discontinued in 2013 and remains one of the 13 discontinued Taco Bell items that we dearly miss. All in all, the 1970s were a really different time, when the fast-food promise of bold flavors and real affordability wasn't a marketing pitch; it was the everyday reality.
Taco Bell's efforts to keep its prices low
In today's economy, Taco Bell lowering its prices to 1970s levels would be a sure-fire way to go bust, but this doesn't mean that it hasn't made some efforts to keep its prices low and affordable, much to the pleasure of its customer base. Over the years, Taco Bell has run a variety of budget-friendly deals and promos, notably its Dollar Cravings Menu launched in 2014, featuring a lineup of 11 fan favorites, such as the Beefy Fritos Burrito and Spicy Potato Soft Taco, each for only $1.Today, the chain has re-branded the Dollar Cravings Menu to the Cravings Value Menus, which features over 20 menu items ranging in prices from $1 to $5.
Although it can't bring back its 1970s prices, Taco Bell has at times brought back old, discontinued menu items for a nostalgic trip down memory lane. In 2024, for example, Taco Bell launched its Decades Menu, a limited-time menu featuring discontinued faves from the previous five decades (including the tostada — one of the original 1960s menu items). In 2022, the company allowed fans to vote on one discontinued menu item to bring back temporarily, and the winner was none other than the fan-favorite, the Enchirito. However, compared to its 1970s price of $0.59, the Enchirito returned to life at a more modern price point of $3.79. We can't complain too much, though, as it was only back on the menu for two weeks.