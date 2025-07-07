The First Fast Food Chain To Offer Kids' Meals Was Also McDonald's Biggest Rival

The Happy Meal is an iconic feature of most people's childhood memories, but the idea didn't wholly originate with McDonald's. Back in the early 1970s, Burger Chef was the go-to fast food joint, and they coined the Fun Meal for their younger consumers to enjoy.

The Fun Meal was the first of its kind. Released in 1973, it featured a small colorful box covered, inside and out, in bright pictures and games to keep kids occupied. Inside, it included a burger, French fries, a dessert, a drink, and a toy. Sound familiar? When McDonald's came out with the Happy Meal in 1979, Burger Chef was not impressed with the likeness. They actually sued McDonald's but eventually lost, which is interesting given how obviously similar the meals were. Both chains even sported colorful mascots. A second chain, Burger King, also threw their hat in the ring with a Fun School Meal, and Burger Chef again took legal action. This time, Burger Chef came out on top and the case didn't even make it to court. Burger King settled when they realized they flew a little too close to the sun with their kids' meal.

Still, the Fun Meal had a great run throughout the 1970s, even partnering with the Star Wars franchise in 1978 for a custom collection. These boxes were decorated to the nines with the main characters and memorabilia. You can actually find some of these now-vintage pieces for sale on eBay, and they'd cost you a pretty penny.