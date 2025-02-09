How Wendy's' Founder Really Felt About Using His Daughter As Fast Food Inspiration

The red-headed, pig-tailed girl we all know from Wendy's famous logo wasn't dreamed up by an advertising agency, but was based on the real-life daughter of the fast food chain's founder. It was Dave Thomas' own idea to name the restaurant after his young daughter and use a stylized image of her as the company mascot, but it's something he later came to regret.

Wendy Thomas spoke about her father's change of heart in an interview on Wendy's official blog to mark its 50th anniversary in 2019. She revealed that her father apologized before his death in 2002, telling her, "I should've just named it after myself because it put a lot of pressure on you." She acknowledged feeling pressure, explaining it was more about wanting to do the right thing by her father and his legacy.

Wendy said that was the first time they'd ever spoken about it, but her father had written about his misgivings a decade earlier in his 1991 autobiography, "Dave's Way," saying that it had cost his daughter some of her privacy. He further wrote that she sometimes felt she had to censor what she said because some people thought she was a Wendy's spokesperson. However, Wendy did grow up to become involved in her father's business, eventually owning more than 30 of the franchises that carry her name. She's also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption established by her late father, who was himself an adoptee.